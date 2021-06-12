| 10.6°C Dublin

Biden puts Ireland into the UK-US ‘special relationship’

John Downing

Kate Middleton and Jill Biden during a visit to Connor Downs Academy, during the G7 summit in Cornwall yesterday. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Dean Acheson was a veteran of US behind-the-scenes government for decades, including through World War II, and was still advising president John F Kennedy when he made a speech in December 1962.

His words devastated London’s political elite and drew acres of newsprint from the Tory press. Acheson bluntly rubbished as “played out” Britain’s ambition to be a world political player in part via its “special relationship” with the USA. He said the UK had lost its empire and was reliant on a shapeless Commonwealth as it quested a new international role trying to shore up its status.

UK prime minister Harold Macmillan delivered a fiery public retort. But he later confided to his diary that Britain would really have been a power if it was able to shrug off the speech.

