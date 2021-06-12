Biden puts Ireland into the UK-US ‘special relationship’

Dean Acheson was a veteran of US behind-the-scenes government for decades, including through World War II, and was still advising president John F Kennedy when he made a speech in December 1962.

His words devastated London’s political elite and drew acres of newsprint from the Tory press. Acheson bluntly rubbished as “played out” Britain’s ambition to be a world political player in part via its “special relationship” with the USA. He said the UK had lost its empire and was reliant on a shapeless Commonwealth as it quested a new international role trying to shore up its status.

UK prime minister Harold Macmillan delivered a fiery public retort. But he later confided to his diary that Britain would really have been a power if it was able to shrug off the speech.

Still, the idea of this “special” UK-USA relationship has persisted and was in the air around Cornwall at this G7 world economic powers summit. Boris Johnson, for all his wish to set the UK on the world stage, dislikes the term.

“You can call it the ‘deep and meaningful relationship’, whatever you want, the ‘indestructible relationship,’” Mr Johnson said when asked about it.

US President Joe Biden was at his most charming. “We affirmed the special relationship, and it is not said lightly, the special relationship between our people and renewed our commitment to defending the enduring democratic values that both of our nations share,” he said.

The shelves are groaning with books on the “special relationship”, which is often contested on both sides of the Atlantic. Our point here is how it has sometimes helped – and sometimes hindered – Ireland’s efforts to articulate its needs in the USA.

The hindrance goes back to the long-standing US conservative view that Ireland, especially the North, was “British business” only.

The help was once powerful US politicians came on board the “peace train” they were able to make things happen.

So, Joe Biden has this week written a new page in the so-called UK-USA “special relationship” and it’s one which gives Ireland much better footing. It’s great news by any standard as Mr Biden’s diplomatic rebuke to London about Northern Ireland’s special trade status post Brexit is invaluable.

Just how “bankable” it will be in delivering real impetus from London to break the Brexit deadlock over Northern Ireland remains to be seen. The immediate optics yesterday were good.

The EU side signalled there would be no rush to sanction the UK – even if it unilaterally helped itself to another “grace period” at the end of this month.

At a British Irish Council meeting in Co Fermanagh, the UK minister Michael Gove, who still has some responsibility for Brexit, talked optimistically about pragmatism and the need for compromise – even though he laid emphasis on the need for Brussels to yield.

At that same meeting the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, urged both sides to seize the opportunity outlined by Mr Biden. He had said the UK taking on EU food health standards would not be an obstacle to a future USA trade deal, as eagerly sought by Boris Johnson.

Those with a more pessimistic view fear that at all events an early UK-US trade deal is unlikely before 2023 at earliest and further British Tories playing anti-EU stuff to their English base may recur soon. Others say the UK needs Washington for many other reasons.

Let’s not forget that the EU itself has pledged a further €1bn in peace grants to the North between now and 2027, evidence of a big ongoing investment also reflected in its political commitment.

On arrival in Cornwall, France’s President Emmanuel Macron told Mr Johnson there was “nothing to negotiate” about agreed Brexit arrangements. The UK PM may find an international pincer movement too high a price for home political gains.

President Biden has done Ireland a big favour. But as an old-style “Labour man” he may do the “auld sod” fewer favours when it comes to company tax.