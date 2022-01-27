| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Biden may catch Putin in his own Ukraine trap as we await Russian leader’s response

Leonid Bershidsky

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden (AP) Expand

Close

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden (AP)

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden (AP)

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden (AP)

The current conventional wisdom, echoed by US President Joe Biden, among others, is that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin intends to re-invade Ukraine in the near future.

Military experts who have weighed in on the matter – notably Rob Lee at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and Michael Kofman of the Center for Naval Analyses – have speculated that the Russian military posture points to plans for a ground invasion toward Kyiv, meant to compel Ukraine toward a pro-Russian course or a change in government.

Most Watched

Privacy