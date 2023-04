US president Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One at Aldergrove RAF base, Co Antrim, on Tuesday at the start his official visit to Ireland. Picture: Charles McQuillan

Standing on the edge of the Great Blasket Island, it’s easy to be transfixed by the majesty, power and beauty of the Atlantic Ocean. Gaze westwards at the blue-grey sheen on the horizon, and the vastness of the surrounding sea is mysterious and unknown.