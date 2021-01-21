Biden is the bridge-building but stubborn natural politician who overcame tragedy to reach highest office

It is worth pausing for a moment on Joe Biden the man, and his journey to the highest office. Son of a used-car salesman, he was raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a former coal mining and railway town which, though now somewhat revitalised, once epitomised industrial decline.

A mediocre student but a natural politician, he won a seat in the US Senate aged just 29. His 35-year Senate career was defined by pragmatism: stubbornly centrist, he consistently built bridges to Republicans to get things done. This was his third run for the presidency, after failures in 1988, when he plagiarised Neil Kinnock, and 2008, when he never left the launchpad. And he has suffered more than his share of personal tragedy: his first wife and infant daughter killed in a car crash in 1972, his son, Beau Biden, dying of brain cancer in 2015.

Much is expected of a new president’s first 100 days. Biden intends to start with the pandemic: more masks, more tests, accelerated vaccination programmes, $1,400 (€1,150) stimulus payments to the hard-up. He has also promised to invest in job creation, renew America’s decrepit infrastructure, reverse Trump’s tax cuts for corporations and wealthy Americans, revive Obamacare, rebuild relations with allies, and rejoin the Paris climate change agreement.