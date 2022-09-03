| 16.4°C Dublin

Between my snoring and those noisy crows, getting a good night’s sleep is tiresome

Billy Keane

Keane’s

Kingdom

I'm up before the crows but they're keeping me awake. Photo: Roger Jones

It’s 5.17am and I’m wide awake. Up before the birds and their dawn chorus, ready for milking – if I had cows to milk. This is the time when a bar man should be sleeping. I wonder if there’s a job going as an auxiliary postman.

There was a farmer who said a yard of a counter is worth a hundred acres of land. Depends on the counter. I would be confident in saying the small space and hatch that makes up a bank counter is more profitable than pubs right now.

