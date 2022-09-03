Between my snoring and those noisy crows, getting a good night’s sleep is tiresome

It’s 5.17am and I’m wide awake. Up before the birds and their dawn chorus, ready for milking – if I had cows to milk. This is the time when a bar man should be sleeping. I wonder if there’s a job going as an auxiliary postman.

There was a farmer who said a yard of a counter is worth a hundred acres of land. Depends on the counter. I would be confident in saying the small space and hatch that makes up a bank counter is more profitable than pubs right now.

The curious part is if the banks were allowed, they would close their small counters in small towns.

There was a time when you couldn’t get me out of bed, back when I was a teenager and noon was dawn. The father used to say “our Bill is great, he gets up for a few hours every day”. But that was then, and now is now.

Last night I hit the sack at 12.45, read for a few minutes and dozed off but then, and this is the case most nights, I wake up in the dark.

Drink knocks me out but the induced sleep is no substitute for a proper rest. The early waking started during lockdown but it could be my own snoring wakes me.

Sometimes I share a room with one of my pals when we go on sporting trips.

So there I am wide awake and the pal’s snoring never stops.

Up and down his belly goes in time to the snoring.

Every now and then the room goes quiet but that’s only a false hope.

You think for a few seconds he might be dead but decide to let him be until the morning as you are totally exhausted. You can make it up to him by going the two days to the funeral. “He did the decent thing by dying,” you say to yourself in the middle of the delirium. You give thanks his passing spared a murder trial, as you were going to do him in anyway.

But then off he goes again. This time the snores are punctuated by nasal whistles, worse even than the death rattle exhalations of an interloper tin-whistle player who ruins the best of seisiúns.

I did hear from a man who wore a contraption that stops snoring. I’m told it’s a type of harness like the ones they put on horses – a sort of winker. Maybe the brand name is 40 Winkers. His snoring stopped and the snorer was brought back in from the spare room. You would think there would be a lovemaking dividend, what with himself wearing the device for her sake.

No such luck. His partner turned him down. She said it was like making love to Hannibal Lecter.

It’s hard to think of pre-dawn cold January when most of you are too warm at night right now, and nude sleeping is very much an option.

The pyjama counter is not for profit in hot weather. This is a good time to buy hot water bottles and bed socks for those of you who suffer from cold feet.

What with the price of oil, the central heating will only be turned on when snots turn to stalactites. Balaclavas might be an option and the face warmer will come in handy when you rob the yard of counter at the bank to help pay the heating bills.

Did you know there are canny shoppers who buy Christmas cards and tree baubles in January at half price? Well, there are. As they say around here and in many other parts, “I seen it”.

Time has shifted on. I can hear a few crows revving up in the wood at the back of the house. I was going to blame the crows for waking me but I was awake long before them.

There are times when the crows bring out the worst in me, and for a while I was thinking of doing them in with a blunderbuss.

I could do away with the snorer and the crows on the one morning but I couldn’t bring myself to carry out the dastardly deeds, even though I might get away with a concurrent sentence.

I mentioned January earlier but streams of consciousness swept me off. What I was about to tell you was the story of the farming couple who have a camera trained on the calving cows in the early months of the year.

The farmers were watching out for signs in between sleeps

So, of course, I had to ask, “Would there be a bit of sex going on seeing as the two of ye are awake and there’s no better way to pass the night while waiting for a debutant calf?”

I was told “no, none”, and then “none at all”, and after that “none whatsoever”.

“Calves first” is the motto. I was told they tried it once and herself spotted the cow was about to give birth and that was that. “Calf us interruptus,” she might have said.

And after the calves are born, the toes are too cold and the extremities have disappeared – so it goes in one farm anyway.

Maybe there could be a survey to check on calving-season sex. One good way would be to check the dates of births of farmers’ children. If the birthdays are from October to December, well then we know.

There are sleep tips such as avoiding the mobile and the TV before bed. What annoys me is the sleep experts seem to think we all hit the sack at the same time and get up at the same time.

There is no account taken of shift workers or barpersons.

Sleep laboratories might be able to sort out the insomnia. The lack of sleep gives many side effects such as heart problems but for me, the worst symptom is tiredness.

But I can make up for the fractured night sleep during the day. God gave me the gift of nodding off for 15-minute power naps. I can go from wide-awake to fast asleep quicker than a Ferrari revs from 0-60.

The worst part of waking up at night is the worrying which is a wide-awake nightmare. The good news is things are never as bad in the morning.

John Steinbeck wrote: “It is a common experience that a problem difficult at night is often resolved in the morning after the committee of sleep has worked on it.”

Even a few hours’ rest will greatly alleviate the same worry that kept you up at night.

I’m trying a new tip these days. Bathe the feet in water as hot as you can bear. The Chinese doctor told me all the body toxins are flushed out through the feet. I will let ye know how I get on.