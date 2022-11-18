| 6.9°C Dublin

BeReal promised online authenticity. Most of us have realised it’s a scam

Olivia Petter

The photo app was intended to be an unfiltered antidote to Instagram fakery. But as more of its users post not-so-candid photos – or incredibly boring ones absolutely no one would be interested in looking at – Olivia Petter asks if its admirable intentions could ever have been made real

A dirty keyboard next to a rogue piece of fluff. Piles of dishes left over from last night’s dinner. A black rucksack in the middle of a table for no apparent reason. If all of this sounds desperately dull… well, that’s kind of the point. Because these are the kind of photos you see on BeReal, the social media app striving to show people as they really are. At least, that’s the idea.

Launched as an antidote to Instagram in 2020 by French duo Kevin Perreau and Alexis Barreyat, BeReal prompts users to take one unedited photo every day at a random time using both the front and back camera of their phones. The idea, the app says, is to “capture your surroundings” and therefore, as the name suggests, be real.

