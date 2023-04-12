Benjamin Netanyahu is on the defensive after months of unrest
Jennifer Rubin© Washington Post
Those observing dramatic events play out in Israel seem convinced that prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is setting a trap for his opposition – including the legions of protesters, who for months took to the streets to protest the government’s planned and inaptly named “judicial reform.” (It’s actually a power grab that would make the national Supreme Court subordinate to the prime minister, allow the government to overrule the court and insulate Netanyahu from removal by the court.)