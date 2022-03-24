Being overweight isn’t about being greedy or lazy. It’s far more complicated than that

They’re calling it a game changer in the ongoing fight against climbing obesity rates; something that can bring about weight loss of around 17pc with a simple weekly jab.

This week, it was revealed that the drug Wegovy has been approved by the European Medicines Agency and given the green light for use in Ireland and across Europe.

The drug works by triggering the body to produce a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1, which can help people with obesity to regulate their appetite, and will only be made available to people with a weight-related complication, and who meet specific criteria.

For the million-odd Irish people with obesity, the approval of Wegovy is a promising landmark, but it is no silver bullet. The drug will be administered alongside a multi-disciplinary weight management programme.

It will not be administered to the Regina Georges of the world who lament having to lose three pounds to meet their ‘goal weight’. This is not ‘the gym’ in a syringe. Wegovy is for clients who want to improve their physical functions and, by extension, quality of life.

The advent of Wegovy, a legitimate clinical solution to obesity, reinforces the relatively new realisation that this is a complex medical issue, as legitimate a physical condition as diabetes, asthma or high blood pressure.

It tackles a long-held cultural conceit about what causes the condition. Being overweight is not about being lazy or greedy, or eating your emotions. It has relatively little to do with lifestyle choice, or indeed willpower. It’s not simply a question of eating less and moving more. Rather, professional help is often needed.

Like depression, it’s a condition that demands a multi-faceted approach — behavioural changes, surgery, medication. And yet of the 650 million people living with obesity worldwide, it’s been reported that only two per cent of them are treated with prescription medication.

The original, basic science around weight gain and weight loss very much remains the same. Taking in more calories than you physically burn off will contribute to weight gain. Yet the causes of excess weight can also be attributed in some cases to genetics and hormones.

According to one report in the British Medical Journal, studies in twins show that 40pc-70pc of the variability in weight is inherited.

A growing number of healthcare professionals have established that a person’s weight is regulated by subconscious parts of the brain. It cannot be controlled, despite the very best efforts of many. Evolutionary scientists also note that humans have evolved to resist weight loss and encourage weight gain.

Apparently, when we gain weight, our bodies see that new ‘set point’ as normal. Our brains encourage weight regain and will increase hormones that will make us feel hungry and encourage weight regain.

Dieting, mindful eating and intuitive eating are certainly an effective way to regain control of the calorie-intake-versus-calorie-expenditure balance. But the ‘eating less’ tactic is far too simplistic and unsustainable an approach for obesity when you arrive to the full facts about the condition.

Yet the sense of stigma and blame need to be lifted from the idea of obesity. A medication like Wegovy isn’t letting obese people ‘off the hook’ with a jab. It’s just one facet of a much longer, more complicated process.

And if it allows some users to start making steps towards a more positive way of being in the world, surely that has to be applauded?

Lia Thomas didn’t change gender just for swimming glory

The image of Lia Thomas holding her first NCAA swimming championship title while her competitors stood together on a separate podium has sparked a huge conversation this week about trans women and inclusion in women’s sporting contests.

Commentators have noted that as a trans athlete, Thomas had a significant physical advantage over her competitors. While she outswam the runner-up by almost two seconds in this pivotal race, Thomas had ranked 554th in the equivalent male category before she transitioned.

Swimmer Sharron Davies penned a piece with the headline ‘Bodies do sport, not feelings… no rules can reverse the advantage of male puberty’. The ongoing debate seems to rest on an idea that simply because they ‘feel’ as though they are women, trans women are taking places on podiums that belong to women. And so the debate between trans rights activists and so-called TERFS (trans exclusionary radical females) wears on.

I’m going to go out on a limb here. From what little I know about transitioning and trans identity, it can be a desperately uncertain and lonely place.

In the current social and cultural climate, it still takes a lot for a gender dysphoric person to acknowledge their true selves and present that self to the world.

With that in mind, can we ditch the narrative that Thomas woke up and decided to change gender simply to win a few swimming races? Because the reality is probably a lot more complicated than that.

We’ll Carrie on hate-watching And Just Like That...

It was revealed this week that Sex & The City spin-off And Just Like That… has been renewed by HBO for a second series, despite getting a pasting from critics.

Sure, the drama seemed dead on arrival when it appeared on our screens late last year.

Even so, we all watched it (even if it did boil down to hate-watching), and we all talked about it.

Producers don’t really care if viewers think that Miranda is too different to her original self or Carrie is annoying. Hate-watch or not, let’s be honest — it’s likely we’ll watch it again.