| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Being good in a crisis is useless in the absence of long-term thinking

Maia Dunphy

Did no one think tensions might rise after 50,000 people fleeing war arrived here during a crippling housing crisis and it became apparent it wouldn’t be a manageable situation?

A bus leaving the City West hotel and conference centre which is being used to house Ukrainian Refugees. Picture date: Monday October 24, 2022. Expand

Close

A bus leaving the City West hotel and conference centre which is being used to house Ukrainian Refugees. Picture date: Monday October 24, 2022.

A bus leaving the City West hotel and conference centre which is being used to house Ukrainian Refugees. Picture date: Monday October 24, 2022.

A bus leaving the City West hotel and conference centre which is being used to house Ukrainian Refugees. Picture date: Monday October 24, 2022.

The Irish have always been among the first to step up in a crisis.

From the women who turned up outside The Late Late Show studios in the mid 1980s to give the last coins in their purses, and allegedly their wedding rings, to Bob Geldof for the starving people of Ethiopia; to being the current title holders of GoFundMe’s “most charitable country in the world per capita”; to the generous donation sent to the Choctaw people during the pandemic in recognition of the Famine support they offered us some 170 years previously.

Most Watched

Privacy