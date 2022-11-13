Being good in a crisis is useless in the absence of long-term thinking

The Irish have always been among the first to step up in a crisis.

From the women who turned up outside The Late Late Show studios in the mid 1980s to give the last coins in their purses, and allegedly their wedding rings, to Bob Geldof for the starving people of Ethiopia; to being the current title holders of GoFundMe’s “most charitable country in the world per capita”; to the generous donation sent to the Choctaw people during the pandemic in recognition of the Famine support they offered us some 170 years previously.

We’re good people, the first to dig deep, to raise our hands — and our wallets — with offers of assistance, and God forbid an Irish person would ever skip their round in the pub, wherever they are in the world.

Yes, we’re great at helping out when we’re asked, but for most of our charitable history we’ve also been looking out — helping others elsewhere, poor souls in problematic places, before carrying on with our own business.

While charity may well begin at home, when it’s a couple of streets down it can land a little differently.

When it comes to immigration, the last couple of decades has seen a sea change, simply because for a very long time (that is, forever), not many people came here — we were the ones who left.

We were the immigrants, the boat-takers, and the Irish went everywhere in the hope of a better life, if not for themselves, then taking the hit for the next generation or family back home.

Then, slowly but surely, Ireland became a place people wanted to move to. Admittedly, a place with a lot of rain, but a decent place nonetheless, full of burgeoning opportunity, soda bread, and very few animals that could kill you.

Many remember the first person of colour they met who spoke with an Irish accent. The charming story of Nelson Mandela receiving the Freedom of Dublin City in 1990, and deferential chants of “ooh, ah, Paul McGrath’s da” erupting throughout the crowd, because that was our yardstick for Black People We Knew And Loved.

Well now there are thousands of new Irish people who don’t look like they delaminated themselves from the cover of a Celtic Myths and Legends anthology and we’re all the better for it.​

Refugees and asylum seekers often elicit a different response to other immigrants. There are many misconceptions about refugees; some are predictable, others wide of the mark, the remainder usually unequivocally racist, and most of them typically come from the insidious rabble-rousing of certain sections of the media.

People aren’t born wary or hateful of others, they have to be taught, and refugees seem to bring out either the very worst or the very best in people, there’s no middle ground.

When we opened our borders to those fleeing the war in Ukraine, it brought out the best in us. We gave money, offered our spare rooms, filled up donation bags with toys and toiletries, but then somewhere along the way, it took a turn.

Because as great as we are at offering help, we’re not always as good at the longer-term planning and joined-up thinking (glances furtively at Direct Provision).

When I say “we”, I do, of course, mean our can-kicking, would-be leaders, who at this stage have booted so many tins down the road that a corner of Leinster House must resemble a recycling unit.

We had a crippling housing crisis before over 50,000 people fleeing war arrived on our shores. Did no one think tensions might rise when it became clear this wasn’t a short-term, or manageable situation?

I tweeted recently asking why we had taken in so many more people than we could comfortably accommodate, and although most agreed with me, many reacted with hostility, accusing me of racism and heartlessness.

My post had been motivated by a Ukrainian friend based in Ireland, who had advised six of her family members not to come here because of the “chaos”.

She told me they had instead gone to a cousin in a, currently, safer part of western Ukraine, where they were six to a room. She said that was a better option than not knowing if they’d get a bed in Ireland.

My question was on behalf of those people, not a thinly-veiled swipe at them for wanting to come in the first place.

The idea that for refugees, “anything is better”, is misguided at best, and grossly offensive at worst. These people have lives they need to keep afloat.

Yes, they want a safe place to live, but many also want a wardrobe and WiFi, and it’s disrespectful to tell those seeking safety what is “good enough” for them.

Let’s ask them first, rather than decide a camp bed in a hotel lobby will suffice. There’s no room at the inn right now, but not everyone is happy to kip in the stable.

It is important to acknowledge the positives too. I met another Ukrainian woman recently, a mother whose daughter started in my son’s school. She arrived a few months ago and was housed after a night on the airport floor, and a short stay in a hotel.

Her husband and older son stayed behind in Ukraine, and the latter is on the front line. I couldn’t imagine how worried she must be.

We went for coffee, and I did that Irish thing of immediately apologising for all the cock-ups and mistakes being made, but she stopped me. “Oh no,” she corrected me. “My family is very grateful, and the support we are getting is exactly what we need right now.” I’m glad that for her, it is.

We’re still good in a crisis, and let’s not allow the mistakes of those in charge to vanquish that.