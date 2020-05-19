| 13.3°C Dublin

Being busy doing nothing is becoming wearisome

Frank Coughlan

  

The thing I find most odd about the strange times we are living through are the infuriating and endless contradictions they throw up.

I can't think of a time in my life when I have slept so long and often, but felt so perpetually listless and drained. There has never been a time when I had the opportunity to do so much but have achieved so little.

Or a period when I ate so much food and tasted next to none of it, or drank so much wine and enjoyed it less.