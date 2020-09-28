| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Beef farmer and Fine Gael politician Michael D'Arcy joins who's who of Ireland's banking elite - but will face constraints in the coming year

Philip Ryan

Michael D'Arcy. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

Michael D'Arcy. Photo: Damien Eagers

Michael D'Arcy. Photo: Damien Eagers

Michael D'Arcy. Photo: Damien Eagers

YOU’VE probably never heard of the Irish Association of Investment Managers (IAIM) but they are not an inconsequential representative group for Big Finance in Ireland.

The group’s website says they are “actively involved in policy development in Ireland and have built up valuable long-term relationships with regulators, policy makers and other stakeholders”.

Its board boasts members from international financial powerhouses such as Morgan Stanley, State Street, the Blackstone Group and KBI Global Investors. A veritable who’s who of Ireland’s top investment bankers.