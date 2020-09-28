Beef farmer and Fine Gael politician Michael D'Arcy joins who's who of Ireland's banking elite - but will face constraints in the coming year

YOU’VE probably never heard of the Irish Association of Investment Managers (IAIM) but they are not an inconsequential representative group for Big Finance in Ireland.

The group’s website says they are “actively involved in policy development in Ireland and have built up valuable long-term relationships with regulators, policy makers and other stakeholders”.

Its board boasts members from international financial powerhouses such as Morgan Stanley, State Street, the Blackstone Group and KBI Global Investors. A veritable who’s who of Ireland’s top investment bankers.

And this very lobby group has just signed off on the appointment of a beef farmer-cum- Fine Gael politician as their chief executive. But they didn’t sign Michael D’Arcy for his agriculture insights or his knowledge of electoral politics in Co Wexford.

Rather, the clincher was the three years he spent working in the Department of Finance as Minister of State for Financial Services and Insurance. No doubt, Mr D’Arcy will be a valuable asset given his insights and access to the corridors of power.

However, he will be constrained in what he can do for the coming year. In fact, the entire representative body will be as they have both pledged not to do any lobbying for the next 12 months to ensure Mr D’Arcy is not found in breach of the Lobbying Act.

The act prohibits any office holder from becoming a lobbyist or joining a lobbying group for at least a year after they resign.

The Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) can make exceptions and waive the so-called ‘cooling off’ period in certain circumstances but Mr D’Arcy didn’t even seek this.

So a group that says it “exists to represent the members and the investment management industry in Ireland to relevant corporate, political, regulatory, media and other stakeholders” won’t do any representing for a year to ensure Mr D’Arcy can be hired.

The outgoing Fine Gael senator will be familiar with his new colleagues as the organisation lobbied him personally not long after he took office in late 2017. On the day they met they discussed stamp duty on property and exit taxes on investment products. According to the Lobbying Register there were no other formal meetings between the minister and the group.

Mr D’Arcy did make an interesting contribution in the Seanad last Friday which will have impressed his new employers. It was on the second stage of the Investment Limited Partnerships (Amendment) Bill 2020.

It’s quite a niche piece of legislation which is aimed at creating more investment opportunities and fewer liabilities for the Irish financial services market.

Mr D’Arcy praised the financial services sector as a big employer and said the new legislation needed to be passed if “Ireland is to become a truly global leader”. He said the legislation would open up a trillion euro market and insisted “we badly need to get a bite of that”.

You can be sure many of IAIM’s members will be seeking a bite of that opportunity.