Be very wary of those who would erase history and decide what you can watch

If you ever find yourself in the lovely city of Budapest, I urge you to visit Memento Park.

This is the plot of land where the Hungarians placed all their old Soviet statues following their liberation from communist tyranny. It's a strangely eerie place, like a graveyard for old despots. Walking through the gates, with the sound of Soviet marching music ringing in your ears, is surprisingly affecting.

I've been thinking about Memento Park ever since the first rumbles abut Confederate monuments blew up a few years ago. The Hungarians didn't erase 50 years of tyranny. Instead, they placed them within their historical context.

But as the statue debate takes a more urgent turn in the US, the UK and, um, Galway, it seems that even a compromise like Memento Park is unacceptable. We're currently in the Western equivalent of Year Zero, where anything that offends the Commissars of Correctness must be consigned to the memory hole. It's not just statues. This week has witnessed a purge that would make the Khmer Rouge happy. Gone With the Wind is gone from HBO. Little Britain, Come Fly With Me and Bo Selecta have been removed from British streaming services. The wonderful Aussie comedian Chris Lilley had seen three of his award-winning sitcoms removed from Netflix. Frankly, I don't give a damn about the histrionics of the protesters. If you want to ban movies and comedies, if you demand that universities remove books, then you're the enemy. Mary Whitehouse was the most famous would-be censor of recent decades. Those who have followed in her wake may be more woke, but they're just as deserving of contempt as she was.