Be very wary of those who would erase history and decide what you can watch

Ian O'Doherty Twitter Email

If you ever find yourself in the lovely city of Budapest, I urge you to visit Memento Park.

This is the plot of land where the Hungarians placed all their old Soviet statues following their liberation from communist tyranny. It's a strangely eerie place, like a graveyard for old despots. Walking through the gates, with the sound of Soviet marching music ringing in your ears, is surprisingly affecting.

I've been thinking about Memento Park ever since the first rumbles abut Confederate monuments blew up a few years ago. The Hungarians didn't erase 50 years of tyranny. Instead, they placed them within their historical context.