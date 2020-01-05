Barry Egan: 'Festive sickness and mad memories of pudding wines with Nigella'

It was the worst Christmas ever. But not for that reason. (Though, in hindsight, maybe a drink might have helped.)

Like the rest of the nation, I contracted some sort of super-smart super-bad flu bug.

It kicked in on December 20 and I was sick for the guts of two horrendous weeks thereafter.

The whole family got it. We were deprived of our dignity, our health and our holiday. The flu bug decimated our Christmas.

We didn't move from the house for four whole days during one particularly miserable period.

Worse, we watched one neighbour go to Australia for Christmas, another to Oman, while we stayed, effectively quarantined, behind closed doors in south county Dublin.

At that grim point it seemed like we were all living, imprisoned, in the same big bed upstairs, where we all ate turkey and ham and cookies, and took our medicine together.

It was like a military operation: four people, of varying ages and grumpiness, taking different medicines at different times of the day and night.

It was also like an old Walt Disney cartoon where when someone sneezed out the end of one of their especially blue noses, it caused everybody else in turn to let out a humongous sneeze - before the roof appeared to move upwards with the effect of a gale force of all the humongous sneezing within.

Our white Christmas consisted of boxes of tissues everywhere.

We had children's movies on Netflix 24/7. We watched Angela's Christmas 10 times and Masha and the Bear more than double that. I am now something of an expert on the Russian animated television series for children about a little girl and a fatherly bear who live in a house beside a railway station in a forest in Siberia.

Speaking of Russia, my wife and I also watched The Death Of Stalin on Netflix. I think I preferred Masha to Armando Iannucci's farce about the power-struggle in 1953 Moscow after the death of the Soviet leader.

We had our own farce in Dublin over the Christmas to contend with.

When we weren't sneezing and coughing and spreading germs to each other, we sat on occasion in front of the twinkling Christmas tree and sang songs about red-nosed reindeer, the baby Jesus, shepherds, wise men, and angels. But mostly we were sneezing and coughing and being utterly miserable at our seemingly endless plight.

The kids barely played with their toys, despite Santa having arrived only a night or two before.

With nausea, zero energy and a permanent migraine, I resembled what PG Wodehouse wrote about in The Man Upstairs and Other Stories: "A melancholy-looking man, he had the appearance of one who has searched for the leak in life's gas-pipe with a lighted candle."

I lost my appetite for food and started to worry that I was dying.

My ridiculous existential dread was deepened further when, unable to sleep, one night I re-read the Edna O'Brien article in The New Yorker... and got to the joyous bit where she says: "The time is getting shorter. Some melancholy - not to say fearful - thoughts crop up in my head. I saw a programme last night about people in a care home, and, along with pity, I felt terrible apprehension: This is how it ends, this is how it ends. . ."

I wanted to cry.

How it ended was out of the blue on New Year's Day morning. We woke up to better, or at least the best we'd felt in two weeks. We had been tucked up in bed and fast asleep on New Year's Eve at 9pm; the festive season having pretty much passed us by at this late stage.

So, New Year's Day was a revelation of sorts. We went out for a long walk together as a family in a park and it felt good to feel good again, human again, after all the agony.

After all the snot.

We were still coughing but we were past the worst of the bastard bug. I think.

My wife was sufficiently in the whole of her health that night to bake a chocolate cake as a special treat for us all, from Nigella Lawson's book Feast.

It was a recipe which The Times of London once denounced as impossible to make. Never one to turn down a challenge - well, she married me, didn't she! - my wife made the most delicious choccie cake in the history of choccie cakes.

Eating the aforementioned confectionery, with whipped fresh cream, all the suffering over the Yuletide seemed suddenly like a thing of the past.

It even brought me back to my memories of Nigella at the Rib Room in the Carlton Tower Hotel in London's Cadogan Place just before Christmas, 2004.

It being Christmas we shared a bottle of wine and got quietly sloshed. I remember at one point The Domestic Goddess telling me how when cooking a roasted lamb for her VBF Salman Rushdie, in the early days of his fatwa, her hair caught fire as she opened the oven to take it out.

She was panicking about the fact she was running the cake stall at her son's school Christmas fair on December 8. This was weighing so heavily on her that she asked for a broader definition of a cake stall from the relevant school authority, and was now "madly making chutneys in advance".

She then took off her shoes and put on some knee-high designer boots she had just bought on Bond Street. She walked up and down the restaurant of the five-star hotel to model them.

Upon sitting down again, The Domestic Goddess ordered various puddings and wines and insisted - almost matronishly - that I taste all of them with her. She spoon-fed me and ordered me - utterly matronishly! - to drink out of her wine glass.

Merry memories. Later that night, I flew back to Dublin (and to Christmas) polluted with Nigella's fine wine.

Sunday Independent