The word first emerged from Offaly. WhatsApp messages among Fianna Fáil figures in the county said Barry Cowen had been sacked as Agriculture Minister.

It was a bombshell for the politician, the party – and the Government.

In a dramatic development, half an hour later, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the decision to the Dail.

Cowen has come under continued scrutiny for the past 11 days since it was revealed in the Irish Independent that he was banned for three months for drink-driving.

Expand Close Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen has been sacked (Niall Carson/PA). / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen has been sacked (Niall Carson/PA).

The ongoing controversy was causing unease within the coalition, particularly in Fine Gael. Nonetheless, the Taoiseach had to step up to make the decision.

The latest controversy was around his denial of having made an attempt to evade Gardaí on the night he was stopped.

His position became “untenable”, Martin said.

Read More

Martin felt Cowen had “an obligation” to come into the Dáil to answer questions. He said the issue was damaging to the ongoing work of Government. The Taoiseach had spent the previous 24 hours talking to Cowen about the issue and reviewed the Garda records.

“Following these discussions and having seen the Garda report this morning, it was my view that it raised additional issues requiring further explanation and clarification. I made this view clear to him and gave him space today to consider the matter further.

“However, he has decided that he is not prepared to address this allegation publicly and will not make any further statement or answer any questions on the issue in this House.

“This decision has created a situation where legitimate doubts and additional questions are being raised, and Government colleagues are expected to address these. This is simply untenable,” he said.

Cowen’s failure to address the questions raised about the drink-driving incident four years ago, and related issues around his provisional licence and speeding, left the Government in a thorny position.

Martin ultimately had to make his move. However, the coalition is bruised by the affair.

The failure of Martin, along with Fine Gael and the Green Party, to address this matter quicker does not reflect well on the administration.

Martin’s rocky start continues and gets worse.