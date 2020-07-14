| 12.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Barry Cowen's sacking reflects badly on coalition

Fionnán Sheahan

Taoiseach Micheal Martin announced the decision in the Dáil this evening. (Photo: Julien Behal/PA) Expand

Close

Taoiseach Micheal Martin announced the decision in the Dáil this evening. (Photo: Julien Behal/PA)

Taoiseach Micheal Martin announced the decision in the Dáil this evening. (Photo: Julien Behal/PA)

PA

Taoiseach Micheal Martin announced the decision in the Dáil this evening. (Photo: Julien Behal/PA)

The word first emerged from Offaly. WhatsApp messages among Fianna Fáil figures in the county said Barry Cowen had been sacked as Agriculture Minister.

It was a bombshell for the politician, the party – and the Government.

In a dramatic development, half an hour later, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the decision to the Dail.

Related Content