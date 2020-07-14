Appointed at teatime on Saturday, June 27, and sacked just after teatime on Tuesday, July 14, Barry Cowen’s term as a government minister was inordinately short.

In recent history the only thing that compares with that is the case of former Donegal Fianna Fáil TD, Dr James McDaid. After defeating the fifth leadership heave against him in November, 1991, Charlie Haughey, set about a cabinet re-shuffle including a replacement of defeated rebels.

Haughey chose Dr McDaid, then an up and coming backbencher first elected in June 1989, to be Defence Minister. But before they even got to Áras an Uachtaráin, and the official conferring of ministerial seals, all hell had broken loose.