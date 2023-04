Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews should realise the point of having an EU parliament is that different interests can be represented in our political system. Photo: Justin Farrelly

We were surprised to learn of our status as “rag-week radicals” in the Irish Independent, from the pen of Barry Andrews. We can only imagine he must be running for election. Apparently keen to represent us as a waste of space in Brussels, Andrews omits much that is relevant, sadly leaving him guilty of disinformation. It is in need of correction.