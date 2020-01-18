Barbara Scully: 'Why vegetarians are getting the slimmest of pickings'

Of course, way back then, climate change and animal welfare were not on the horizon at all. They were innocent times, as we all merrily burned smoky coal and thought the sight of the lone polar bear floating back and forwards over and over again, in his tiny pool, was kind of cute. We now know the darker truth.

It wasn't until I began to work and earn my own money that I began to frequent restaurants on any kind of regular basis. And from the get-go I was aware that I was a bit of a food pariah. Requesting that my meat arrive 'cremated' was generally greeted with barely concealed disdain and so I took to apologising each time I gave waiting staff my order. Even back then, the sight of pink flesh or, God forbid, blood on my plate was enough to make me very queasy.

All these decades later, as a vegetarian, I can still feel a bit of a pariah when I casually ask about the veggie options when eating out. Although the planet is in all kinds of trouble and eating less or no meat is generally seen as a positive thing, in my experience restaurants and especially hotels are very slow to accommodate us non-meat eaters.

Now let me be clear, I don't necessarily expect to find a separate vegetarian menu except when there are absolutely no non-meat or fish options on the main menu. More usually, however, is the one lonely vegetarian choice, languishing among the steaks and burgers and more often than not, that one option is... you guessed it... risotto. So, here are a few earth-shattering truths about us vegetarians that I would like to share in the hope that eateries might take note. First of all, we would like to have our imaginations fired by a menu and not have to conjure up a vegetarian meal ourselves. In other words, being told (as I am, regularly) that "we will be happy to ask the kitchen to do something in particular for you" is not my idea of eating out. I have to imagine dinners at home six or seven days a week. I do not want to do it when I am out for a treat. Also, just because I am a vegetarian doesn't mean I like all vegetables. Big news is that we don't all necessarily like peas (it's always pea risotto) or aubergine which crops up all over the place. So choice is vital.

But lately I have a new problem and it's the one that grinds my gears most - veganism. Eateries are leapfrogging over vegetarians in order to be seen to be 'right on' and think that offering a vegan menu will keep everyone happy. Now just in case you are unsure - vegans don't eat any animal product. So, they don't eat dairy or eggs, for example. Which is fine unless you are vegetarian and a restaurant brandishes its brand-new vegan menu at you, delighted with itself. This happened to me recently and when I asked if they had a similar vegetarian menu, they looked at me, clearly wondering what my problem was. The maître d' then tried to convince me that most vegetarians are vegans. Which they are not, although clearly all vegans are vegetarians. I have also learned not to bother requesting vegetarian meals on long-haul flights as more often than not that will result in getting a vegan meal which means no cheese and no butter with the bread roll. And often it's the crackers and cheese and bread and butter that are the most appetising thing on your in-flight tray.

I know that as a vegetarian I am in the minority and so I don't expect to find as comprehensive a menu as the main one but I do want choice. I also don't want to have to come up with my own idea for a non-meat meal. Nor do I want it assumed that because I don't eat meat, I also am happy to forgo dairy and eggs. But most of all I am baffled at how I have once again become a bit of a nuisance in restaurants because I am now an awkward vegetarian instead of a more worthy vegan. As for Veganuary? Where the hell is Vegetanuary? And yeah, I can't say it either.

Irish Independent