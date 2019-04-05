Barbara Scully: 'Collins never imagined a garda in a hijab - but he'd have approved'

Well, well, well, what have we here? An Garda Síochána being quietly and determinedly progressive by announcing that, in order to attract new recruits from ethnic communities, it will soon be allowing specially designed hijabs and turbans to be worn by gardaí.

I doubt Michael Collins gave much thought to accommodating the religious requirements of Muslims and Sikhs when the force was founded, following the disbandment of the RIC after the War of Independence and Civil War, less than 100 ago. It's a vivid illustration of just how far this little country has come since gaining its freedom.

When I began to travel abroad, I often remarked on how foreign police forces were, well somehow more cosmopolitan, their uniforms trendier than our lads back home, who were, in my teenage mind, usually big country fellas with large feet and who had difficulty pronouncing 'vehicle'. Even the 'ban gardaí', who were invented in 1959, didn't add much cachet to the force, as they were largely an invisible sub-species of guard until the 1980s.

