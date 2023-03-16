Bacik and Cairns could learn from forthright Forbes

Feisty. That’s the word that best describes Kate Forbes. She believes in creating turbulence – if necessary, going for the jugular. Her biggest fear is things might toddle along in a state of drift.

Forbes is largely unknown in Ireland, but she is fighting with every fibre of her being to become the woman who will lead Scotland to the promised land of independence.

She is involved in a bitter three-way battle to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader. A no-holds-barred contest has shown her to be a woman of grit and determination.

There may be lessons in her approach for Ivana Bacik and Holly Cairns. Both leaders face huge challenges. The great temptation for them is to believe hard work and commitment to the cause will be rewarded.

Forbes has shown the real battle is to not be dominated by events. Those who want to make their mark must shape their destiny by risk-taking and sailing close to the wind.

Her mantra could be the old dictum that there are those who make things happen and those who let things happen to them. She is determined to be in the former category.

Embracing this kind of edginess could be just what Bacik needs to reinvigorate her leadership. Despite her best efforts, she has had limited success in turning Labour’s fortunes around.

Critics say there is a certain worthiness about her approach, even though she is a serious politician with a proven sense of decency and fair play. Her problem is that in a crowded part of our political firmament, both she and Labour fail to stand out.

Holly Cairns, as the new Social Democrats supremo, will also find it challenging to make a mark in the political space populated by the “soft left”.

She has an early bounce in the polls, but that’s primed by the novelty of a new young leader. Making sure this upswing lasts will require much out-of-the-box thinking.

From the very outset of her leadership bid, Forbes was determined to seize the initiative. She was actually on maternity leave when Sturgeon, without warning, announced she was stepping down as SNP leader and Scotland’s first minister.

Already on the back foot, Forbes was immediately embroiled in a near-disastrous row centring on her religious beliefs.

She admitted she would not have voted for same-sex marriage when it came before parliament. She also repeated her contentious belief that having children outside marriage is always wrong.

Forbes was raised in the evangelical Free Church of Scotland and adheres to its strict guidelines on various social issues, including abortion.

She previously clashed with Sturgeon on controversial gender self-recognition legislation. Forbes refused to shy away from her beliefs. Instead, she argued forcefully that they are separate from her political life.

She then propelled herself as a frontline leadership contender by subjecting the favourite in the race, Humza Yousaf, to a barrage of criticism. Sometimes hovering on the personal, she was scathing of his performance as a minister.

This willingness to wash SNP dirty linen in public stunned many members, but she shot up in the polls.

She has continued with this dogged confrontational approach, making the battle to succeed Sturgeon a neck-and-neck tussle between her and Yousaf. The third candidate, Ash Regan, has failed to impress.

Forbes, whose campaign slogan is “Continuity won’t cut it”, knew she had to go for broke. She simply had to make her voice heard.

It’s a strategy not without risk, but the alternative is that her leadership ambitions would have remained grey, anodyne, ground down in the safe and the ordinary – and certain to fail.

Her choices and challenges just might strike a chord with Bacik and Cairns.