| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Avoidable, pointless and outrageous - so why on Earth did it happen?

Kevin Doyle

Sitting out the storm: EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan is resisting calls for him to quit. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Sitting out the storm: EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan is resisting calls for him to quit. Photo: Frank McGrath

Sitting out the storm: EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan is resisting calls for him to quit. Photo: Frank McGrath

Sitting out the storm: EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan is resisting calls for him to quit. Photo: Frank McGrath

The UK's Express newspaper is reporting entirely accurately on Ireland, the EU and Phil Hogan. That's how bad things have got.

"The country has been shaken by the fallout from the scandal nicknamed Golfgate," its website says in a weirdly understated way.

Society at large is much more than "shaken" by the antics of the Oireachtas Golf Society. Ordinary people are dumbfounded, depressed and downright angry.