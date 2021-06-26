Daniel Kahneman’s best-selling book on behavioural economics is called Thinking, Fast and Slow.

‘Fast’ thinking is our instinct and intuition. ‘Slow’ thinking is considered and reasoned.

I did some thinking – first fast, then slow – about the Dublin Bay South by-election candidates.

As I live far from the constituency, the name of Fine Gael’s nominee, James Geoghegan, meant nothing to me. But I was instinctively against him. Fine Gael’s brand is posh, smart, elitist boys.

Why would the party back another one – a barrister for heaven’s sake – to double down on this bad brand? “Typical men,” I thought – raging. Ivana Bacik, on the other hand, invoked far different feelings in my ‘fast’ thinking process.

I have the advantage of knowing her – though fairly superficially. She was a few years ahead of me in Trinity College. I bump into her the odd time, and am always struck by her warmth. Twice, she’s asked me to be one of her 12 nominees for the Trinity College Senate election.

Not only is she a woman and a mother like me, but she values me – unlike the smart boys who wouldn’t lower themselves to ask me for anything.

I’ve also a strong sense of it being ‘her turn’. She has a 30-year consistent record in campaigning for the issues that matter to her, despite the cost.

Ivana’s association with abortion probably harmed her ability to get elected before this.

So did the smart boys in her own party.

In 2011, she ran in Dún Laoghaire. She was eliminated on the ninth count, losing out by just 147 votes to Richard Boyd-Barrett. Her Labour Party leader Eamon Gilmore topped the poll, getting 20pc of the vote – almost 11,500 first preferences. If he’d shared a few votes with her, Labour would have won two seats and seen off the threat from the far left. Gilmore’s selfishness harmed the party as well as her.

“Typical men,” I thought – raging. And held a grudge on her behalf since.

So her campaign poster – the drawn image rather than corporate photograph – is brilliant. She looks like an ordinary mother with her humble bike. It fits perfectly with my idea of who I want in the Dáil – a woman who’s had to wait behind the men for too long.

Then my ‘slow’ thinking kicked in and creaked past my ‘fast’ biases.

Hang on a second. Ivana is a barrister, like Geoghegan. She’s also the Reid Professor of Criminal Law at Trinity College Dublin, the same post held by Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese. The Senate job provides a third income.

Geoghegan went to Gonzaga, the private school in Ranelagh. She went to Alexandra College, also private, just up the road from Gonzaga.

Geoghegan’s Clonskeagh home made headlines for its €730,000 value.

But Portobello, where Ivana lives, is a nice area and her home is bound to be worth a lot of money too – though no one has written any stories about that.

They’re both married with two children.

Measured on the socio-economic scale, they could hardly be more similar.

So why was Geoghegan being attacked in the media for his privilege when she fits the same bill? How is that fair? And here I am referring to “Ivana” and “Geoghegan” – one friendly, one distant.

So then I wondered: does it matter?

Does it matter what school they went to, what they do for a living, and where they live? What matters more: who you are, or what you stand for? Surely the latter?

Identity is too often a distraction from ideas. Ivana’s income, address and education don’t matter much because they’re outshone by her campaign and legislative record. I really do know what she stands for.

What about Geoghegan? He’s younger so I’ve less to go on. He’s had several jobs in Fine Gael and seems pretty active as a county councillor.

It’s not particularly impressive compared to her, but everyone has to start somewhere and it shows he has a consistent commitment to public service.

So why had I allowed myself to pigeonhole him for his privilege?

Then I remembered Eoin Ó Broin. No one cares that he went to a posh private school, Blackrock College.

He’s made his privilege irrelevant because of what he stands for, which as far as I’m concerned, is hypocrisy.

He’s behind the successful Sinn Féin brand of ‘more public housing’.

Sinn Féin always has some excuse for blocking 6,000 houses in Dublin. Yet in his own constituency of Dublin Mid-west, Ó Broin opposed 28 social housing units – no high-rise apartment block, no vulture fund, no private houses – just 28 social homes – because the locals didn’t want them. He says he did a survey to ask them.

Forget his posh school. What’s more elitist than people with a house opposing social housing – for just 28 families? They use their privilege to keep other people homeless. It’s why Sinn Féin’s ‘more housing’ brand is completely bogus. Candidates like Lynn Boylan in Dublin Bay South benefit hugely from that fast-thinking brand, not the slow-thinking reality.

So what am I left with then after my slow thinking? Ivana Bacik is still the finer candidate by far.

But I’m a lot more conscious that my fast-thinking biases – encouraged by personalised media attacks – prejudiced me against a young man because of who he is, rather than what he believes. So it’s just a reminder. Skip over the brand, look at the record. Don’t think fast, think slow.