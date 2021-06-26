| 9.1°C Dublin

Avoid lazy ‘fast’ thinking about election candidates – it’s their record that matters 

Sarah Carey

Labour's Ivana Bacik chats to Marion Rackard and Paula Duffy while canvassing at Dartmouth square for the Dublin Bay South by-election. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Labour candidate for Dublin Bay South, Ivana Bacik. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Labour's Ivana Bacik chats to Marion Rackard and Paula Duffy while canvassing at Dartmouth square for the Dublin Bay South by-election. Photo: Frank McGrath

Labour candidate for Dublin Bay South, Ivana Bacik. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Daniel Kahneman’s best-selling book on behavioural economics is called Thinking, Fast and Slow.

Fast’ thinking is our instinct and intuition. ‘Slow’ thinking is considered and reasoned.

I did some thinking – first fast, then slow – about the Dublin Bay South by-election candidates.

