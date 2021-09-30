Autumn, that melancholy season of beauty and loss

Premium
“Fall, leaves, fall; die, flowers, away; lengthen night and shorten day,” wrote Emily Bronte in her short elegy to autumn. With the russet-red leaves crunching underfoot and the flowers of summer fading fast or already past, the days are certainly shortening, the darkness drawing in.
With October’s arrival tomorrow, autumn is here. What a season it is; like a beautiful bridge carrying us gently out of the long sunlit days of summer and gifting us some breathing space before the onslaught of winter.
It was the Etruscans, six centuries BC, who first named the season as we know it, the word “autumn” emanating from its Etruscan origin, “autu”. When the Romans adopted it, the Latin “autumnus” took over. However, it was as late as the 16th century before the Roman name was in general usage. Up until then, autumn was a time more generally known as the harvest.
It’s that very word – “harvest” – that all these decades later retains the power to transport me back to my church-going childhood; to the Harvest Sunday service with the church bedecked with sheaves of corn and the seasonal bounty of apples and nuts used decoratively throughout the interior, strewn from pew to pulpit. I can see it still, and hear it too, in the singing of that traditional autumn hymn: “Come ye thankful people, come; Raise the song of harvest-home; All is safely gathered in, Ere the winter storms begin.”
A time to be thankful, yes, and also a time to think. For if any season is synonymous with reflection, surely it’s the autumn, a time tailor-made to confront the ephemeral essence of things. In nature, of course, as evidenced by those falling leaves, by plants shrinking back to the earth and by the leave-taking of all those swallows and swifts, heading on the wing to warmer climes. But in that fugacious natural world lies a larger truth about the fleeting nature of life itself.
For the lesson of autumn, for all its beauty, is essentially a lesson in loss; look beyond the visual splendour of any autumn-painted landscape, and just beneath the surface you’ll encounter more than a melancholy note or two at this dying time of year.
While the poet Keats is well-known for his autumnal musings, it was our own WB Yeats who used the season to reflect on his own mortality. It’s right there in The Wild Swans at Coole, where, apart from his much-quoted observation that “the trees are in their autumn beauty”, he also notes that 19 autumns have now passed since, in “the October twilight”, he first counted the “nine-and-fifty swans”. The years passing, the days shortening, the darkness drawing in.
As we now move beyond the paralysing Covid restrictions, joyfully grasping at a still uncertain future, this autumn, more than ever, it’s time to reflect; to balance the darkness and the light, to let go of what has already gone and to take pleasure in the ephemeral in the knowledge that it is precisely that. There’s nothing as permanent as impermanence. It’s time to move on.