Autumn, that melancholy season of beauty and loss

“Fall, leaves, fall; die, flowers, away; lengthen night and shorten day,” wrote Emily Bronte in her short elegy to autumn. With the russet-red leaves crunching underfoot and the flowers of summer fading fast or already past, the days are certainly shortening, the darkness drawing in.

With October’s arrival tomorrow, autumn is here. What a season it is; like a beautiful bridge carrying us gently out of the long sunlit days of summer and gifting us some breathing space before the onslaught of winter.

It was the Etruscans, six centuries BC, who first named the season as we know it, the word “autumn” emanating from its Etruscan origin, “autu”. When the Romans adopted it, the Latin “autumnus” took over. However, it was as late as the 16th century before the Roman name was in general usage. Up until then, autumn was a time more generally known as the harvest.