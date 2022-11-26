At last, assisted dying is about to get the attention it needs

Well, about time. For many people, it’s probably too little, too late, but when Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl announced this week that we would finally see a special Oireachtas committee designed to look at assisted dying “as soon as humanly possible”, many campaigners will have rejoiced, albeit reluctantly.

This has been on the cards since it was proposed by People Before Profit’s Gino Kenny back in 2020. As is usually the way with contentious issues, our lords and masters have done their best to kick the can down the road for as long as they could. Let’s be honest, if prevarication and indecision were Olympic sports, then the Dáil would be the home of a record number of gold medal winners.

But it looks like one of the most controversial matters of our lifetime will finally receive the attention it deserves through the special committee. Once they have made their findings, it’s more than likely that there will be a legal mechanism put in place to allow people who are suffering intolerable pain to end their life without the fear that anyone who helps them will face criminal prosecution.

​It’s a rare day that I agree with Micheál Martin, but he undoubtedly had a point when he said this was “a tricky issue”.

Similarly, I don’t share the beliefs of People Before Profit, but Gino Kenny was equally correct when he stated that the delay in setting up the committee had been “extremely, extremely frustrating”.

I imagine he’d use more colourful language when not going on the record but for once the tedious cliché that “we need to have a national conversation on this matter” is undoubtedly correct.

I’ve always been a supporter of the right to assisted dying and euthanasia.

In fact, I suppose I have skin in this game. My father eked out the last few years of his life in increasingly unbearable pain and he was reduced to having no quality of life whatsoever. A proud man of enormous integrity, he was reduced to a mere husk of who he used to be.

Similarly, his mother, my Nana, was placed in a situation where she was in so much pain that, even as a lifelong and devout Catholic, she ultimately died having lost her faith in God, something that even I, an ardent atheist, found utterly heartbreaking.

During a period in my life a few years ago when it almost seemed as if everyone close to me was dying in great pain and indignity (both my parents, both my grandmothers, several of my closest friends; the hits just kept coming) I became uncomfortably familiar with the Irish hospice system.

They were amazing. I have never seen such courage and kindness from so many people. They provided genuine comfort and solace during the worst moments of their patient’s lives. Honestly, I can’t praise or thank them enough for their dedication and the care they offered.

But sometimes, the harsh reality is that people are just ready to go, and they should be allowed to avail of that option. It’s not an easy choice and it makes for some excruciatingly difficult and painful conversations. But we don’t allow our beloved pets to linger in agony, so why do we insist on forcing that on humans?

Having said that, I’m not quite the absolutist on this matter that I used to be. Many of the opponents of assisted dying warn about the ‘slippery slope’ and while I used to dismiss that argument, the truth is that they actually have a point, reluctant though I am to admit it.

My first moral qualms appeared when a pair of deaf Belgian twins, Marc and Eddy Verbessem, demanded euthanasia because they were also about to go blind. Against the expressed and vociferous opposition of their family members, who said they could provide appropriate care for the brothers, Belgian doctors decided they qualified for the euthanasia programme.

Then, this week, I learned of the genuinely horrifying story of a disabled Canadian man, Amir Farsoud, who wants to die — because he is afraid of becoming homeless and reckons death is a better option.

Canada is now the world’s leader in providing lethal injections to patients who want to die and through their hugely controversial “medical assistance in dying” (Maid) programme, where 2.5pc of all deaths recorded in the country last year were due to this scheme.

I’ve always argued that the right to die is just as important as the right to life. But when even Dying With Dignity, Canada’s leading proponent of euthanasia, said that Farsoud’s case “shames the nation”, then we all have to realise that there are no easy answers to this intractable problem.

But you don’t have to be a religious fanatic to comprehend that we must be extremely careful about going down the slippery slope, to the extent where a man can ask the state to kill him just because he is worried about being made homeless. That’s all a little bit too dystopian for my taste.

Now, that was a cheerful column, wasn’t it? Normal service of silliness and stupidity will be resumed next week.​

People have stopped taking to each other, so a ‘pubcast’ is a great idea

At a time of almost unprecedented grief and strife, it’s always interesting to see some people who set out to do their own thing.

One of those people is undoubtedly Gerry Mullins, who has set up a “pubcast” called D8 Live in his local bar in Rialto, The Circular.

Essentially a chat show show featuring numerous local luminaries, it has become a roaring success since its inception. As Mullins puts it: “In this hi-tech age of Instagram and social media, people want to see real people talking about real stories.”

So far they’ve had locals like Paul Noonan of Bell-X1 talking about his transition into a music therapist who helps people suffering from autism and dementia, while there was also an interesting discussion with a baker who explained how the Irish have made bread for thousands of years.

Ideas like this are important because we now seem to live in an increasingly atomised world where many people don’t even know their own neighbour’s name.

This is an attempt to bring back a sense of community that many of us have lost during the awful period of lockdown — and, because it’s Irish, it’s also held in a pub, which is always an advantage.

I was particularly struck by all this because I hadn’t realised just how far removed I’ve become from my local community. It seems that without even realising it, many of us have just withdrawn into our shell and have become comfortable with our own company. That’s no bad thing, of course, but we’re social beasts and the idea of getting a bunch of locals to gather in a boozer and chat about whatever strikes them as interesting is an idea that’s as important as it is clever.

The next D8Live is on December 8. I’m looking forward to it.