At at dark time for Catholic Church, tale of the ‘Vatican Pimpernel’ reminds us of the good in the world

John Daly

Students visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Expand

Students visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

There was no place to hide from priestly persecution last week as the Spiritan scourge poured forth in dreadful detail from every media source. Were there no decent priests, we wondered as we wandered around Killarney on a winter mini-break? Then we encountered a bronze statue which eloquently answered that question across the mists of time.

The sculpture re-imagines Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty – the “Vatican Pimpernel” – striding defiantly across St Peter’s Square at the height of World War II.

