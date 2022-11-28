At at dark time for Catholic Church, tale of the ‘Vatican Pimpernel’ reminds us of the good in the world

There was no place to hide from priestly persecution last week as the Spiritan scourge poured forth in dreadful detail from every media source. Were there no decent priests, we wondered as we wandered around Killarney on a winter mini-break? Then we encountered a bronze statue which eloquently answered that question across the mists of time.

The sculpture re-imagines Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty – the “Vatican Pimpernel” – striding defiantly across St Peter’s Square at the height of World War II.

An adjacent sign reads “God Has No Country” – a fitting epitaph for a local son of Killarney whose life honoured the highest virtues of the collar he wore. During the German occupation of Rome, O’Flaherty helped save more than 7,000 from certain death in the gas chambers.

Running a vast escape network designed to safely filter Jewish and Allied human cargo, the bespectacled priest with a cheeky smile played a gigantic game of hide-and-seek against the massed might of the Third Reich. His life constantly on the line, he walked a razor’s edge where the stakes were enormous.

At its height in 1944, his network had more than 3,500 people hidden in 200 safe houses – one of which was next door to the Gestapo headquarters.

Like Michael Collins during the War of Independence, he moved around Rome in disguise, concealing his six-foot frame as a postman, labourer, street cleaner and, frequently, a nun.

So well acquainted was he with every backstreet, he wrote a visitor’s guide to the Eternal City after the war.

He challenged the might of the Nazis to the extent that his fearsome nemesis, SS Colonel Herbert Kappler, placed a bounty on his head.

Meanwhile, he also flew in the face of Nazi sympathies expressed by his boss, Pope Pius XII, the pontiff who failed to condemn the Holocaust, declaring: “No one here is anti-German, we love that Germany is great and powerful.”

Among the thousands who owed their lives to O’Flaherty was Billy Vincent, of the Bourne Vincent family, who bequeathed the Muckross Estate to the Irish nation. Wounded at Monte Spaduro fighting with the Inniskilling Fusiliers, he would have been shot on sight under Kappler’s bloody orders.

“I asked him what I could give him,” Vincent recalled years later. “Hugh pointed to my army boots, and lifted up his cassock to reveal shoes with no soles, he had been walking all over Rome literally on his uppers.”

After the war, O’Flaherty was feted across the world, including with Israel’s supreme distinction, Righteous Among the Nations. His exploits were even immortalised in the Hollywood film, The Scarlet And The Black, starring Gregory Peck.

Perhaps, being the man he was, he might have prized Brendan Kennelly’s poem the most: “There is a tree called freedom and it grows/Somewhere in the hearts of men/Rain falls, ice freezes, wind blows/Then steadies itself like Hugh O’Flaherty’s hand.”

I’m no fan of selfies, but I did stand for one beside a bronze statue last week – a priest who reminds us of the good in the world.