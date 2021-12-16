| 10.2°C Dublin

At 83 I show off my tattoos and am proud of the years I’ve lived – don’t call me adorable

Elaine Soloway

Aren’t I adorable? Er, I have children who are in their 50s, four published books, and a blog. ‘Adorable' in no way matches me!

Elaine Soloway got her first tattoo aged 60, and got her most recent one to mark her 80th birthday three years ago

Elaine Soloway got her first tattoo aged 60, and got her most recent one to mark her 80th birthday three years ago

You know the scene: A white-haired woman sits in a wheelchair. Her head lists to one side. There are banners and balloons celebrating her 100th ­birthday.

Caregivers and relatives clap as they help her blow out her candles. And atop the head of this woman – who has survived all these years and most likely buried many dear ones – is a child’s party hat.

