Aspirations for shared island suffered blow when unionist voice was left off Seanad list

Martina Devlin

When Ian Marshall was making his maiden speech in the Seanad two years ago, where he held a seat as the voice of moderate unionism, he turned to an unexpected source of inspiration - his neighbour Seamus Mallon.

He heard the former SDLP leader speak at a 20th anniversary event for the Good Friday Agreement and was struck by his eloquence and passion.

Keen to use a line from his speech, Marshall called in person to ask permission at Mallon's home in Markethill, Co Armagh, just 4km from his own.