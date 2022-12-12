Aside from any self-made controversies, Leo Varadkar’s position seems secure in Fine Gael

Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan have done a solid job of downplaying any hopes of a wide-ranging cabinet reshuffle when the Taoiseach office rotates between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. A shortage of major change is on the cards. Stability is the order of the day. Ministers who took up their roles in late June 2020 will be given the chance to see out their policy agendas, given the time lost due to the pandemic. But there’s still a few pitfalls and penalties to watch out for in this movement.

It’s 25 years since a member of Micheál Martin’s entourage broke every protocol going in Leinster House by letting out an excited shriek when his name was announced as Minister for Education in Bertie Ahern’s first cabinet. Back in those days it wasn’t clear who was getting what gig when until announced by the Taoiseach. Times have changed. Martin has shown in his first cabinet that he’s not afraid to make the tough calls and disappoint loyalists. The brouhaha over the exclusion of Dara Calleary from that first line-up should make it clear to everyone that he’s not for turning.

Less so Varadkar, who spectacularly bottled it after taking over as Taoiseach in 2017. The only member of the outgoing cabinet to be demoted to a position as a junior minister, Mary Mitchell-O’Connor, fought back. Initially offered a junior ministry, she managed to be upgraded to a super junior minister role sitting at the cabinet table. The saga delayed the Taoiseach’s announcement of the ministerial line-ups in the Dáil by 90 minutes – and it made Varadkar look weak.

Martin saw similar events in 2002 following Ahern’s second general election victory. Two veteran ministers, the late Joe Walsh in Agriculture and Michael Smith in Defence, were due to be dropped. But lobbying from Charlie McCreevy convinced Ahern he needed experience around the table as the economy was slowing down. Out the previous day, the pair were back when the ­cabinet was announced.

Check each other’s notes

Part of the ructions within Fianna Fáil in June 2020 was the absence of a single senior cabinet minister from west of the Shannon. It was an astonishing oversight. Based on the speculation of who was in and out, Fine Gael thought Fianna Fáil had the base covered – and vice versa.

Remarkably, the leaders hadn’t actually discussed geography in their preparation.

By contrast, Dublin had five full cabinet members, with another three in the immediate commuter belt, including two from the town of Greystones alone, while Cork also had three. The optics were spectacularly bad as it appeared the west was being abandoned.

A few weeks later, Barry Cowen from Offaly was sacked as Agriculture Minister, replaced by Dara Calleary from Mayo. Then when he resigned a month on, Charlie McConalogue from Donegal came in. Given the minor uncertainty over McConalogue being retained, a repeat performance would not serve anybody well.

Whipping up a storm

The Government Chief Whip’s job is vital to the Taoiseach of the day, especially when the margins in Dáil votes are tight, as is currently the case. Aside from a big slip-up in not knowing his backbenchers were arranging their own policy workshops, Fianna Fáil’s rising star Jack Chambers has been solid. But now his role passes to Fine Gael, presenting a dilemma to Varadkar.

The Chief Whip has the status of Super Junior Minister so the role is quite the prize. Varadkar’s options include sitting Super Junior Hildegarde Naughton, who has a poor working relationship with the backbenchers; current Fine Gael whip Brendan Griffin; party favourite Peter Burke or Higher Education Minister Simon Harris. Whatever way he goes will have ripple effects.

Gender imbalance

Green Tourism Minister Catherine Martin, Fine Gael Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Fianna Fáil Education Minister Norma Foley are the four senior female ministers, with Naughton, the Fine Gael Junior Transport Minister, and Pippa Hackett, the Green Junior Agriculture Minister, also sitting at the table as super juniors. Any reduction in these numbers would send an extremely bad message. None of them appear in danger, aside from Naughton, so Varadkar will have to tread carefully.

Christmas turkeys

The leaders are keeping their thinking fairly tight, with some level of unflagged appointments anticipated on Saturday and next week when the junior ministers are announced. Whatever about minimal changes at cabinet level, activity is expected in the junior ministerial ranks. Aside from those sitting in cabinet, the rest will learn their fate early next week.

To avoid never-ending lobbying over the holidays, Ryan has flagged no changes of any Green ministers but that remains to be seen.

Varadkar and Martin will make their changes before the Christmas break. It’s tricky because the two leaders will be signalling to their aspiring wannabe ministers on the backbenches whether they rate them at all. Being left out at this stage pretty much says you’re not in the party leaders’ thinking at all, which can be hard. Aside from any self-made controversies, Varadkar’s position seems secure in Fine Gael for now.

All eyes will be on the reaction within Fianna Fáil and whether Martin tips some TDs to the new leader camp as a result of being rejected. The party leaders also have to keep one eye on the next general election and whether a promotion will tip the balance in the holding and winning of seats. It’s a hard pill to swallow when the leader basically gives up on your chances and leaves you to fend for yourself.

Old wine, old bottles

The junior ministers will be dressed up as shiny objects, but the new Taoiseach will also be trying to portray himself as refreshed. It’s a hard sell as Varadkar is no longer the outsider breaking in of five years ago.