As we look back on what this pandemic taught us, the answer is the power of love

In my younger days in Australia, I often listened to the Aussie singer Paul Kelly. Kelly is a talented wordsmith, a singer, poet and the man who is the antipodean bard of his people.

Kelly has a song titled Before Too Long that speaks to the nature of the good times coming again, that, in short, as the man himself, means: “Lonely nights will soon be gone…and no one will tear us apart.”

I’ve been quietly humming that song the last few days for in so many ways the lonely nights will indeed soon be gone. With the news of a fourth working vaccine in the works around the world there is an opportunity now in perhaps the first time in a year to breathe a collective sigh of relief.

The war isn’t over yet and the disease that has crippled the world has not gone but at a time when there are few positive surprises it’s important to acknowledge good work done.

As it stands we now have four vaccines, the latest from Oxford University added to the Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna and Russian Sputnik. It’s four chances of the world returning to normal.

The vaccines show that in the end science and our collective ability to work together was our best defence in the face of a global pandemic.

It was science that brought about the best defence in the early days of the virus by advising lockdowns and social distancing and it was to science we quickly turned to to provide a way out of this quagmire.

It’s important to remember that vaccines can normally take years to be developed and tested. Indeed National Geographic reported this week on the vaccine success and reminded that it took nearly four years (the fastest ever) to develop a vaccine for mumps.

Already orders have been placed for vaccine doses worldwide. Just this week the EU announced it has reached a deal with US firm Moderna for 160 million doses of its vaccine. Things, it would seem, are looking up for our little blue planet.

The news of such breakthroughs also makes us realise that, aside from some high-profile scientists such as Professor Luke O’Neill, we really don’t know our research community. They are, like the Irish Dr Tess Lambe of the Oxford trials, the faceless heroes who are working at all times to make new discoveries and breakthroughs into the tumult of the present moment.

Coming to think about a possible end to the virus, I have been wondering what we learnt in this strange year. What has been brought to front of mind for us as a species?

Putting this question out to friends and associates, I received a plethora of wise words. Famed Irish explorer and adventurer Paul Devaney commented that “many so-called world-leading democracies, in placing personal freedom above the long-term freedom and prosperity of society, are embarrassingly ill-equipped to deal with global threats”.

And so he is right, for 2020 was the year that we witnessed in so many ways the fall of the mighty USA. The failure of the Trump administration to tackle the virus has led to over 260,000 deaths there and millions of cases.

In the end, it was perhaps the handling of this single issue that lost Trump the election and brought the swing states to the side of Joe Biden.

But the virus has not only exposed the failures of societies, it has brought to mind the more personal, the tangible things of home and family.

Dairy farmer and social media influencer Peter Hynes summed it up best on Twitter, saying: “Enjoy life, stay positive and don’t let yourself get swamped by negativity.”

By far, the best answers I received were centred around this theme. 2020 was the year we realised the power of the present moment, the value of interpersonal relationships and the importance of physical contact.

We have not touched one another in so long. A hug, a handshake, they have become things that we look forward to. A visit to a loved one has become a benchmark of our lives.

But there were other lessons, worldly lessons. In a world that was moving too fast, we had discounted nature, we had discounted our place in the natural order of things. We had, in short, forgotten how to be part of this planet.

In the response of nature to the quieting of our world, we saw the return of animals to the theatres of man, from foxes on Grafton Street to wild horses and deers in India and London, respectively.

We learned that the world can do without us, that the age of man is perhaps but a temporary one. The world can and will go on without us.

It reminded me of that sage-like question of the American writer and farmer Wendell Berry. What are people really for?

Perhaps the best answer we can give to that is love. Love is our greatest gift to the earth. In love and hope, we offer something that we have not encountered anywhere else in this vast universe.

In love for our fellow humans, our scientists worked to find a cure, in love our politicians helmed the chasms and sought peace at a time when hate and division could have reigned.

In love, we all did our bit in this the great invisible war of 2020.

If we all lived the life of love, we could cure so many of the problems that face our collective experience, from climate change to global hunger. That will be, I think, the great takeaway for us all.

As the Australian bard Paul Kelly rightly says: “The words will be spoken and every dog will have his day.”

It’s in love we’ll be together again, It’s been too long. This dog is ready.