As the population explodes, we’re living longer – and heading for a total disaster

The news from the United Nations that the world’s population has hit eight billion certainly put the cat amongst the pigeons.

Is it a sign that we are now dangerously overpopulated? Or is it, as Norbert Meiners, professor at Oxford’s Institute of Population Ageing, claims, “a triumph of global development progress”?

Well, it’s a bit of both but I can’t have been the only person to look at that vast figure and muse that eight billion people is, to put it bluntly, a lot of mouths to feed.

And there will be a lot more mouths in the coming years. After all, it is estimated that we will actually reach the nine-billon mark in a mere 15 years’ time.

The interesting aspect of this population boom is that it’s not just tied into higher birth rates.

The fact that we’re all living longer is also a game changer.

Modern medicine has completely transformed the demographic map and it is believed that within a few years, there will be more people over the age of 60 than there are teenagers.

That’s going to be an economic disaster, because it means that more people will be taking from the national pie, through their pensions, than contributing to it through income tax. The facts don’t lie – there are currently 780 million people over the age of 65, and that will rise to a billion in the next few years.

As fertility rates actually continue to dwindle across the West, rather than rise, the cold calculation is that there simply won’t be enough young people to support the ever-growing number of old wrinklies.

Where will the money come from?

As we are currently discovering to our horror, in the post-Covid-recovery era, there is no such thing as a magic money tree.

Plenty of people who were in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) during Covid thought this subsidy would last forever, but now that the cold, harsh reality of paying the bills has kicked in, it’s clear to all but the most ideologically driven that these bills have to be paid whether we like it or not (and let’s be honest, none of us like paying those bills).

But there are also broader social issues which will raise their ugly heads.

Let’s face it, we have never lived through a period of such generational strife as we’re seeing at the moment. Any time someone of an older vintage suggests that maybe, just maybe, the world isn’t about to end, the younger generation tends to shut them down with the withering riposte of “OK, Boomer”.

That’s the now routine denunciation of those baby boomers who many millennials and Gen Z-ers think have destroyed the planet and selfishly cornered the property market for themselves, depriving younger people of the once basic hope of owning a property.

Pain me though it does to admit it, the kids have a point, although it’s absurd to blame anyone in their 60s for the crime of simply working hard and owning their own home.

In fact, forget the gender gap, it’s the generation gap which is the most divisive issue in society at the moment and we can see that play out most graphically in the current debate about fossil fuels and the apparent evils of oil.

Like many members of the demographic known as Generation X, who sit uncomfortably between the complacent baby boomers and the frequently hysterical millennials, I can see both sides of the argument.

But as we see with the antics of the modern day radical groups manifested through the likes of Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, it’s all very well to point out the problems, but there’s not much point in doing that when you can’t also point to a solution.

Yet there are solutions, if we’re prepared to be honest enough to look at them. And they certainly make more sense than hurling jars of tomato soup over classic paintings or pouring buckets of human waste over a memorial to Captain Tom Moore, as we have seen on an increasingly regular and truly baffling basis in the UK and across Europe.

It might sound like sacrilege to the most committed members of the environmentalist movement, but we really need to go nuclear.

It’s cheaper and cleaner and more efficient than any of the alternatives such as wind and solar.

After all, there’s not much point in relying on solar power in Ireland, which spends most of the year shrouded in a blanket of clouds,

Also, when it comes to the developing world, who are we to scold them and tell them that they can’t build more fossil fuel power stations? As the great historian Niall Ferguson has repeatedly pointed out, you can tackle world hunger and you can tackle fossil fuels, but you can’t do both at the same time.

Developing countries, particularly, need to look after their own citizens and as they grow, they will consume more power, and the cheaper that power is, the better for their economy.

In this country, one of the biggest mistakes we ever made was stopping the construction of a nuclear plant at Carnsore Point back in the 1970s

My baby boomer parents were proud to have been part of those protests and I still remember their ‘Nuclear Power? Nein Danke’ posters emblazoned on the back of their Hillman Hunter.

But if Carnsore had gone ahead, we would now be close to energy independence, as opposed to relying on increasingly expensive foreign energy.

After all, the sad fact is that many of us will head into the winter making a choice between heating or eating.

So, as the world’s population continues to grow and to grow older, what is it to be? Nuclear, fossil or simply destitution?

Frankly, this is all getting a bit too much like Soylent Green for my taste…