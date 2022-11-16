| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

As the population explodes, we’re living longer – and heading for a total disaster

Ian O'Doherty

A medical worker tends to newborns at Hotel Dieu hospital in Lebanon yesterday, on the day the world&rsquo;s population hit eight billion, according to official UN projections. Photo: Reuters/Mohamed Azakir Expand

Close

A medical worker tends to newborns at Hotel Dieu hospital in Lebanon yesterday, on the day the world&rsquo;s population hit eight billion, according to official UN projections. Photo: Reuters/Mohamed Azakir

A medical worker tends to newborns at Hotel Dieu hospital in Lebanon yesterday, on the day the world’s population hit eight billion, according to official UN projections. Photo: Reuters/Mohamed Azakir

A medical worker tends to newborns at Hotel Dieu hospital in Lebanon yesterday, on the day the world’s population hit eight billion, according to official UN projections. Photo: Reuters/Mohamed Azakir

The news from the United Nations that the world’s population has hit eight billion certainly put the cat amongst the pigeons.

Is it a sign that we are now dangerously overpopulated? Or is it, as Norbert Meiners, professor at Oxford’s Institute of Population Ageing, claims, “a triumph of global development progress”?

Related topics

More On United Nations

Most Watched

Privacy