As role models, players let our children down

Fiona Dillon

Whether they like it or not, Dublin GAA players have a responsibility to the young supporters who look up to them.

Young GAA enthusiasts pictured outside of their club Na Fianna in Glasnevin, Dublin last summer. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile. Expand

Just what were they thinking? The photos of members of the Dublin GAA squad training will come as a hammer-blow to so many people who have made sacrifices to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Many of us were relieved when we learned on Tuesday that, from April 19, training for senior inter-county GAA panels would be permitted.

We can only imagine how frustrating it has been for talented players who have been unable to train alongside their team-mates.

