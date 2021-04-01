As role models, players let our children down

Just what were they thinking? The photos of members of the Dublin GAA squad training will come as a hammer-blow to so many people who have made sacrifices to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Many of us were relieved when we learned on Tuesday that, from April 19, training for senior inter-county GAA panels would be permitted.

We can only imagine how frustrating it has been for talented players who have been unable to train alongside their team-mates.

Let’s face it, the Dublin team are arguably the most elite in the country, having won six All-Irelands in a row. That is why their behaviour on and off the pitch matters so much.

I can already hear the naysayers: “What harm were they doing in the great outdoors, where the risks are much reduced?”

Well, frankly that is not the point. The vast majority of people have been following the rules, even if it was done with a heavy heart sometimes, for the greater good.

We roll our eyes when we hear of politicians and businessmen – the elites – breaking rules. Perhaps we expect no better from some of them. But we hope for better from our elite sporting heroes, who children look up to as the best role models in society.

Those of us who are parents of children who play GAA were disappointed to find out that children’s non-contact training for outdoor sports will not resume until April 26, but we took it on the chin because those are the rules.

But rules work only if people follow them, and the Level 5 restrictions that are easing slightly this month were particularly onerous.

Do they not think there are underage teams all around the country who would have loved to have seen their teammates, to keep up their fitness and training regimes, and to mix with their coaches and classmates that they hadn’t seen in months?

Do they not think there are cyclists that would have loved to have ventured further down country roads than 5km?

Do they not think many people would have loved to see their friends and families instead of rigidly sticking to the rules?

If we were all to adopt the attitude that “we don’t need to bother ourselves with the restrictions we don’t like or don’t make sense to us”, then what would happen?

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that it wouldn’t be long until our hospital system became virtually overwhelmed again.

Yes, it would be a different story if the photos were taken just over two weeks down the line, but they weren’t. This is not ‘picking’ on Dublin. It would be very naive not to wonder if this is going on elsewhere.

Let’s be clear, it is not acceptable anywhere.

The Dubs are role models to so many young children and, indeed, many of them give their time to support their local clubs and charities. The squad are a source of huge pride to the city and their supporters. But with that great honour comes responsibility.

Whether they like it or not, how they conduct themselves matters. What is to stop other teams saying: “If it is OK for them to breach the restrictions, then why not us?”

It is easy to think that our actions are not hurting anyone. But surely, we all have to do our best and doing our best is not meeting up to go training.

It is time to reflect on what went on here, and do better.