As ‘poppy season’ looms, it’s time to stop the abuse of James McClean

Well, we’re getting to that time of the year again.

You know the drill. The days are shorter; the evenings are darker. The heating is being switched on earlier, although with the current cost of energy, that might not be the case for many of us. The shops are stocking pumpkins. The houses in my estate have started to place spooky decorations in their windows and there’s a plethora of good horror movies available on the telly.

But I’m not referring to what is now known as ‘Halloween season’. Nope, I’m talking about the fact that we’ve entered the now-traditional ‘Bashing James McClean season’.

Around this time every year, the Derry man finds himself the subject of horrendous abuse from football fans simply for the fact that he refuses to wear the poppy, and the vitriol hurled at him during last week’s match between Wigan and Sunderland was simply off the scale — even by the low standards he has already had to become accustomed to. While playing for Wigan against his former club, McClean was subjected to the kind of racist, sectarian abuse that would be simply illegal if it was directed at any other player who was Black, or indeed of another ethnicity or nationality.

McClean was subjected to taunts of being a “dirty Irish c**t”, and that was the least of it. Frankly, most of the bile directed his way can’t be reprinted in a family newspaper but, thankfully, he isn’t taking it lying down.

He issued a statement that he said was “not looking for sympathy” but was instead written in anger, and he has blasted the FA, the club and the fans for the disgraceful treatment that has been meted out to him. Football can be a strange game, which does strange things to otherwise sensible people. In fact, it’s the one sport that can quickly turn the salt of the earth into the scum of the earth, and they all seem to have descended on the Wigan winger.

Those Sunderland fans — who hated McClean when he played for them — were quick to give a standing ovation before the match for Niall Quinn, who was presented to the crowd. Yet as soon as they saw McClean warming up, the anti-Irish abuse began. Frankly, it all reminds me of the time I saw some Irish fans racially abuse Trevor Sinclair at an Under-21 match between us and England back when Paul McGrath was in his pomp. Those gormless buffoons were happy to chant “Shaka Zulu” at Sinclair, yet they were equally happy to laud the ‘Pearl of Inchicore’ as their favourite Irish player.

Football, and English football in particular, likes to present itself as a vehicle for social change and increased tolerance. They’ll take the knee and scold anyone who doesn’t agree with Black Lives Matter (seriously, have any of these players bothered to even read the BLM manifesto? It’s utterly deranged). They’ll wear rainbow laces in support of gay people while also hoping they get picked to play in the World Cup in Qatar, where gay people face prison and possible execution.

But abusing a Paddy? That’s all part of the ‘banter’, apparently. Yet this isn’t banter. It’s outright racism and a disgusting example of how so many ordinarily decent Brits still have a blind spot when it comes to the Bloody Oirish.

I know there was a confected controversy over the Irish women’s team chanting “ooh ah, up the ’Ra” last week, but the vicious hatred against McClean has been going on for years at this stage — and if the game is to retain any credibility, the authorities will have to stamp down. But they won’t.

As McClean pointed out, before the start of every season, the players are instructed about the evils of racism and discrimination. Every season, he raises the abuse he suffers. Every season, the officials do absolutely nothing about it. A not-so-sweet-FA, when you think about it.

As it happens, I wear the poppy every year for my own reasons and I won’t be told I can’t. Every year, McClean refuses to wear the poppy for his own reasons and he won’t be told he should. That’s how it works in a free society; we all make our own choices.

But the invective against McClean isn’t really about the poppy. It’s just an excuse to have a go at an uppity Paddy who should be grateful to be allowed to work in England.

After all, Serbian footballer Nemanja Matic also refused to wear the poppy during his time in England because the Brits were involved in the bombing of Belgrade when he was a kid. Did Matic receive that level of abuse? No, of course he didn’t — because he’s not Irish, so nobody really cared

Even though my political beliefs are different to his, it’s impossible to ignore McClean’s courage and honourable stance. After all, if I came from the same background as he did, and knew people who had been murdered in Derry during Bloody Sunday, I doubt I would wear it either.

But one final question — would any of these idiots who hurl filthy abuse at the man have the cojones to say it to his face?

I think we all know the answer to that one, don’t we?

You can tell a lot about James Corden by how he treats waitresses

I have to admit, the lesser angels of my nature got the better of me this week when I laughed at the controversy the odious James Corden found himself in. He had gone to the famous Balthazar restaurant in New York and was exceptionally vile to the staff.

He was immediately banned from the joint but, after offering profuse apologies, he is now allowed back in. As it happens, I’ve eaten in Balthazar and it’s lovely, although I would actually recommend Vincent’s Italian restaurant around the corner on Mott Street, which does the best linguine and meatballs I’ve ever eaten.

Corden has always seemed like a bit of a dodgy geezer, His feuds with the likes of Ricky Gervais and Star Trek’s Patrick Stewart are the stuff of legend in industry circles — after all, who gets into a feud with Captain Picard?

Corden’s the kind of guy whose smile never seems to quite reach his eyes and his forced laughter always gives the impression that he’s a total phoney. But this is entertainment and that’s fine.

What’s not fine is screaming at a waitress and demanding free drinks because the dish wasn’t up to standard. He may have apologised but you can tell a lot about a man by the way he treats restaurant staff. The fact that this isn’t the first time he has been forced to apologise for being a jerk to a waitress shows that, despite his mea culpas, he is obviously a rum chap.

When my sister started dating (if it was up to me, I’d still have her at home wearing a burka to stop boys looking at her, but what can you do?) I told her the first rule — if she ever went to a restaurant with a guy who was rude to the staff, she should just pick up her coat and run.

At least now we all know for sure — James Corden ain’t a nice guy…