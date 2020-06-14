| 13°C Dublin

As peaceful protest is drowned out by riots and violence, we need MLK's humanity

Larissa Nolan

Compassion: Civil rights leader Martin Luther King was a martyr who died for his cause. Where is his legacy now? Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images Expand

Compassion: Civil rights leader Martin Luther King was a martyr who died for his cause. Where is his legacy now? Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

If there's one book that should be required reading for all, it is Martin Luther King's 'Strength To Love'.

Published in 1963 - the defining year of the civil rights movement - it's a masterpiece manifesto on the power of love, tolerance, forgiveness and reconciliation.

The truth, he says, is found neither in the thesis nor in the antithesis, but in the synthesis which reconciles the two. In other words, listening to the opposing view and finding common ground is the way towards resolving conflict.