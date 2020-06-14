As peaceful protest is drowned out by riots and violence, we need MLK's humanity

If there's one book that should be required reading for all, it is Martin Luther King's 'Strength To Love'.

Published in 1963 - the defining year of the civil rights movement - it's a masterpiece manifesto on the power of love, tolerance, forgiveness and reconciliation.

The truth, he says, is found neither in the thesis nor in the antithesis, but in the synthesis which reconciles the two. In other words, listening to the opposing view and finding common ground is the way towards resolving conflict.

He advocates "tough-minded tender- heartedness" as a key strategy of non- violence, the "third way" open to activists in the quest for freedom.

"Non-violent resistance combines tough-mindedness and tender-heartedness: avoiding the complacency and do-nothingness of the soft-minded, and the violence, bitterness and corroding hatred of the hard-hearted."

His words resonate louder than ever today.

I'm re-reading MLK, as civil unrest rips through cities across the USA, sparked by the asphyxiation of George Floyd, the unarmed black man whose last breath was squeezed out of him under the knee of a cop.

Peaceful protesters hope this national tragedy can be an opportunity for change, yet their vital call for racial justice in America threatens to be drowned out by riots and violence.

Sincere campaigners are muffled by the loudhailer voice of the online mob, the public shamers and the prigs, more concerned with their own moral superiority and with slurring others than progress.

They want to shout down and alienate, not invite in and enlighten.

Their aim is not equality, but a reversal of power. An eye for an eye - leaving everyone blind.

Their "common enemy" form of identity politics is a warped inverse of King's "common humanity" brand, which made him the most successful civil rights leader in history, a martyr who died for his cause.

Where is King's legacy now? Why has his message been lost? We have forgotten his wisdom: "Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that."

Or his warning that if we succumb to the temptation of violence in the struggle for freedom, we will leave behind a "long and desolate night or bitterness, a never-ending reign of chaos".

Instead, his quote that seems most prescient now is: "Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity."

It rightly describes the Pharisee elements clinging on the coat-tails of the Black Lives Matter movement, threatening to derail its fundamental aim, which is of the utmost importance.

The modern-day Pharisees - who also hijack feminist and gay rights issues - want rewards for being hyper-woke, but really their intention is to label, shame and punish.

They are watchful virtue-signallers, obsessed with pointing out the sins of others. They are judgemental and do not believe in forgiveness or redemption.

Theirs is a pathological dualism: they see humanity itself as divided between the unimpeachably good and the irredeemably evil. You are oppressed or oppressor. Impact is all, intent counts for nothing.

The cause is demeaned by sanctimonious keyboard warriors such as those harassing Ellen DeGeneres for using the phrase "people of colour" when she expressed support for BLM on Twitter. "Say black and open your purse" they sneered, demanding absolute purity.

What's the purpose? Enmity?

Another bullying tactic to silence and control is shrieking at others on social media as "racist". Dismayed at the rioting? You're not a pacifist, you're a racist. Call out the phony virtue-signalling? You're not astute, you're racist.

It's too powerful a word to be relativised into meaningless.

It's counter-productive - and certainly wouldn't challenge prejudices. As MLK's confidante Andrew Young said recently: "You don't help an alcoholic by constantly calling him a drunk."

American academic and author John McWhorter understands the damage it wreaks. "Woke anti-racism" is a new religion, he believes, and "social media shaming is tantamount to the excommunication of the heretic".

"The focus has morphed from a pragmatic mission to change minds into a witch hunt driven by the personal benefits of virtue signalling. It's a dead end."

British cultural commentator Ayishat Akanbi says the problem with wokeness is that it replaced compassion with moral superiority.

"A big element is shaming people, which is not the goal of any social movement. Compassion is paramount to any form of progress," she says.

"We have a lot more in common together than we do apart. What is radical is understanding each other. Arguing isn't radical - it's very conformist actually."

Don't fall into the trap of conflating the Pharisees' meddling with the integrity of the Black Lives Matter campaign. For those honest about the path to progress, all roads lead to Martin Luther King.

A basic principle of sociology is that identity politics divides, instead of unites. The more we point out differences, the more separate we become.

When I feel despondent about how far we now seem from King's vision, I remember his favourite proverb: "Fear knocked on the door. Faith answered. No one was there."