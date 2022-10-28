As our bills pile up, practical Christmas gifts are top of my list this year — and I know people will be silently thankful

Too soon to start wheeling out the ‘C’ word? Seemingly not, as Christmas lights have already begun appearing on Dublin streets. Like a lovely blizzard delivered straight to the eyeballs, Brown Thomas’s Christmas shop has been in situ for weeks. Giant tins of Roses have sprung up like high-calorie knotweeds in my local supermarket. After we get this weekend out of the way, the entire tinsel-covered fandango will kick in properly.

You could pretty much set your watch to the orgy of consumerism that’s on our way in the coming weeks. There are the many trips to see various Santa grottos, winter wonderlands and twinkly Christmas markets, often at around €20 a pop per person. Paint-your-own reindeer workshops, choirs, nativity events. Elves on the shelf. It all starts to add up financially. That’s before you’ve even sat down to a gin and tonic with the school friend you haven’t seen since this time last year.

The latest wheeze is the Christmas Eve box, which ordinarily contains hot chocolate, a new game, a letter from Santa, and a Christmas film with popcorn. To be paired with matching pyjamas for the whole family and no, for some reason you don’t get to use last year’s ones. I marvelled at my friend who, despite pulling out all the stops for December 25 (and 24) last year, managed to also whisk the entire family away for a surprise trip to Orlando on December 27, to while away those boring in-between days.

It’s the one time of year where people, families in particular, don’t like to scrimp. Everyone is keen for little ones to soak up as much of that twinkly festive magic as possible. And after the year that’s been, I wouldn’t blame anyone for nearing the end of 2022 and wanting to go out on a sparkly, festive high. It’s hard not to get caught up in the atmospheric, uplifting loveliness of it all.

Except… well, things look a tiny bit different this year, don’t they? Because this atmospheric loveliness is going to feel even more spendy than usual. We’ve been reading non-stop about how to cut our energy bills, when best to put the washing machine on, and how to shave other utility and grocery bills. Life — the boring, non-Christmas one — has become a lot more expensive. The squeeze is very much on.

No more wall calendars or gadgets, destined for landfill. Also, buy your own socks, slippers, scarves and underwear, people

Is 2022 the year we are going to pump the brakes on the festive madness? Probably not. But I’ve decided on one tactic this year: everyone who I usually buy gifts for is getting a phenomenally boring, yet practical, Christmas present. No more environmentally unsound gift boxes. No more wall calendars or gadgets, destined for landfill. No novelty business, designed to elicit a laugh right after unwrapping, yet soon to live forever in the bottom of a drawer. Also, buy your own socks, slippers, scarves and underwear, people.

In years previous, I’ve been the recipient of literally dozens of bath sets, perfume kits, scented candles and diffusers. I know why the pamper set is a for-her staple — people rarely buy the makings of an opulent spa day for themselves, and what better way to tell another person that they are worth such a treat?

It is tradition for some of the men in my immediate family to buy me a specific bottle of perfume. It became my go-to scent about 20 years ago, and the men happily went with this, presenting the gift bag with a flourish every Christmas. It’s lovely and thoughtful as traditions go, except I’ve outgrown that particular fragrance and the bottles have been steadily amassing for years now in a row of identical, half-full vessels on the bathroom shelf (I always forget to warn them every year, in advance of Christmas, that I no longer wear this perfume). Similarly, the scented candles, amassed from friends and colleagues over time, are stacked in a Jenga-type arrangement in the living room, waiting in vain to be opened.

Seasonal waste, made up largely of paper and packaging in various forms, amounted to 81,000 tonnes in Christmas 2020, according to Repak. This was a 7pc increase on the previous Christmas. American statistics estimate that 4pc of unwanted gifts end up not in a Jenga arrangement, but in landfill.

Those of us who love buying Christmas presents particularly enjoy finding a gift that says, ‘I see you, I know you and I understand you. You told me this thing about you, and this is my way of showing that I listened.’ But this year, of all years, I’m going to resist the temptation to spend a fortune on shiny, cute, luxurious, extravagantly packaged things that I think people might like. It’ll be Disney+ or Netflix vouchers, book tokens or magazine subscriptions from me. The Christmas unboxing in front of family and friends won’t be as theatrical as usual, but something tells me that, in the middle of May, when times are tight and there’s at least some Netflix there to watch, people will be silently thankful then.

