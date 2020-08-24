As Micheál and Leo should have known, only Ursula has the clout to oust Big Phil

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste took a major political gamble in publicly calling for EU Commissioner Phil Hogan to consider his position in the wake of the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar's authority has been severely diminished in recent weeks due to their botched handling of a series of controversies and the coronavirus crisis.

The post-golf tournament knees-up in the Station House Hotel in Clifden, Co Galway, has infuriated the citizens in Covid captivity once again as the number of new cases continues to rise.

Understandably, the public wants to see heads roll and the punishment imposed on Dara Calleary, Jerry Buttimer and others is not considered anywhere near enough.

The governing politicians can't go after Supreme Court Justice Seamus Woulfe due to the separation of powers between the Government and the judiciary.

So Hogan is the sacrificial lamb for a public baying for blood. But the problem for Martin and Varadkar is they have no means of forcing Hogan to resign other than trying to publicly shame him into taking the decision himself, which he does not seem to want to do.

The joint statement from the two leaders was the most collegial announcement from the politicians in weeks.

It came after they both separately spoke to Mr Hogan to discuss his attendance at the golf event.

They said they could not publicly support him after they had already punished their own TDs for going to the 81-guest dinner.

Prior to their statement, Martin and Varadkar had been calling for Hogan to apologise and fully account for his decision to go to the event. He had apologised but had spoken through statements from his spokesperson who was working around the clock dealing with the fallout from the commissioner's trip to the Station House Hotel last week.

It is unclear what Martin and Varadkar hoped to achieve in publicly saying they had asked Mr Hogan to consider his position in light of the controversy.

Neither has any authority over the human resource decisions of the EU Commission. Hogan's reappointment was put forward by Varadkar last year and once he signed up for a second term the Government had no more influence over the commissioner.

Brussels will just see the controversy around the golf event as a petty squabble in a small member state. It will think it's none of its business and won't want to get involved.

The commissioner will have been fully aware of this when he decided to face down Martin and Varadkar.

On Sunday afternoon he issued yet another apology and said he listened carefully to the two leaders before deciding not to do what they had asked of him.

Not long after his comments were issued, Varadkar was on radio saying the apology went some way to addressing the public outrage but insisted he wanted more details from the commissioner on his movements since he came back to Ireland.

This finally pushed Hogan into admitting he had in fact popped backed to Kildare while it was under lockdown to grab some "personal belongings and work documents" before he drove to Galway. His spokesperson said this was permitted because it was related to work. Others may not see it the same way.

It also contradicted the chain of events he gave out last Friday in which he said he travelled from Kilkenny straight to Galway.

The other issue is that while Hogan was entitled to travel to Kildare for work, he was not allowed leave to play a couple of rounds of golf, as golf unsurprisingly is not considered an essential activity. But it changed nothing. Hogan held on and by all accounts is not likely to be going anywhere soon.

Unless EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen takes exception to the incorrect information he gave out last Friday.

But where does it leave Martin and Varadkar? The authority of the Government as a whole has been diminishing by the day.

Two ministers have been sacked along with the chair of Fáilte Ireland.

Then there are the many U-turns on everything from ministerial pay top-ups to allowing people to travel abroad if they are in receipt of State benefits.

Their handling of the Covid pandemic has also become increasingly confused and is in part the reason the golf event went ahead.

Over the weekend, we saw hundreds of people turn up for an anti-face mask protest because they don't believe the Government's advice on stopping the spread of the virus. More people than were expected showed up to what most of us would consider a ridiculous event in Dublin city centre.

But if the EU commissioner doesn't think he has to listen to the Government, why should they?