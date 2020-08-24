| 8.9°C Dublin

As Micheál and Leo should have known, only Ursula has the clout to oust Big Phil

Philip Ryan

 

Diminished authority: Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste took a major political gamble in publicly calling for EU Commissioner Phil Hogan to consider his position in the wake of the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar's authority has been severely diminished in recent weeks due to their botched handling of a series of controversies and the coronavirus crisis.

The post-golf tournament knees-up in the Station House Hotel in Clifden, Co Galway, has infuriated the citizens in Covid captivity once again as the number of new cases continues to rise.