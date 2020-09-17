As Level 3 beckons, throw us a branch and let the kids play

'The worry that you, or indeed your son or daughter can't expend some energy three or four times a week in a social - and socially-distant - environment can't be a good thing.' (stock photo)

The latest lockdown restrictions on Dublin would have sent shudders of dread through the many sports clubs throughout the capital.

The fear is that a move to Level 3 will result in juvenile games and training sessions being cancelled - again.

A few months ago, coaches, players and parents delighted in the ability to get back out on the training ground and play matches after a long time in isolation.

There is a semblance of normality to it. Something to focus on, look forward to and plan for.

Preparations for the start of Leagues gave everyone involved a break from the daily statistics that hovver over us like the Sword of Damocles.

As a coach with a juvenile team, I have seen at close quarters the frustrating effects of lockdown on them and also the joy that permeated the air when they returned.

Now, with the rising Covid-19 numbers in the city, and the fact that we're on around Level 2.5 heading southwards in the direction of Level 3, means all that optimism will be crushed under the pandemic's jackboot once again.

It's a huge issue, affecting tens of thousands in the city. The worry that you, or indeed your son or daughter can't expend some energy three or four times a week in a social - and socially-distant - environment can't be a good thing.

Back when the country went into a full-on lockdown, there was the assertion that the coronavirus will cause as much damage to mental health as to physical health.

Not being able to get out and do normal things affected everyone, some worse than others.

Rural communities in particular felt the brunt of this isolation, older people more so.

The inability to play sports left a huge void in people's lives. Kids very often live for the sports they play. From the highly motivated at the top end to those who play for the fun of it, it's a release.

Taking this away from them, when they can still attend school will be cruel, especially given that we have yet to hear the correlation between stopping juvenile sports and halting the spread of the virus from NPHET.

Like a lot of these measures, it's guesswork. Restrictions are applied based on how the virus can spread. But where is there evidence that outdoor amateur sports will cause an upsurge?

Keeping schools open is essential, but they are enclosed spaces where the threat of the virus spreading is at its deadliest.

Outdoor spaces less so. So why, under Level 3 guidelines, should all juvenile sports cease, allowing only for professional and top level sports to take place?

If, and possibly when, Dublin goes into 'Living with Covid' Level 3 the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in amateur sports will be cast aside to allow for what is hoped will be a decrease in infection numbers.

All this as we're heading into the colder months where a rise in Covid-19 numbers was expected anyway.

Each club in Dublin and around the country have been given strict covid instructions, as laid out by their club and association. There can be no flouting of these regulations as failure to adhere to them will result in the team, or indeed the club, being shut down.

It has worked. Currently, players get to play, coaches get to coach and parents - or at least one parent - get to watch and enjoy their kids taking part.

If that's not a brief mental release from the rigours of this pandemic, what is?

So, if Level 3 is forced upon the capital, and a list of restrictions regarding outdoor amateur sports are re-introduced, Micheál Martin and his government should at least have the decency to tell us why and back it up with hard evidence.

It's the only way to convince people that they know what they're doing.