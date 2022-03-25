independent

As Ireland undertakes its greatest ever humanitarian effort, such endeavours deserve more than an ‘almost’ rating

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has surprised people with what appeared to be criticism of Irish support

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP Expand

John Downing Twitter

“THE first tears to dry are the tears of gratitude,” the promoter of the Greatest Show on Earth circus, PT Barnum, famously said.

Those cynical words spring to mind listening to Volodymyr Zelensky’s support ratings for the various EU member states.

