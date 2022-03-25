As Ireland undertakes its greatest ever humanitarian effort, such endeavours deserve more than an ‘almost’ rating

“THE first tears to dry are the tears of gratitude,” the promoter of the Greatest Show on Earth circus, PT Barnum, famously said.

Those cynical words spring to mind listening to Volodymyr Zelensky’s support ratings for the various EU member states.

In his rankings, President Zelensky gave Ireland what sounds like a grudging “must try harder”. But then again – bar the frontline Poland and the three perennially Russian-threatened Baltic states – the rankings for most other EU states offered little glory to bask in.

Addressing an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels via videolink, Ukrainian President Zelensky reserved special praise for Poland and the three Baltics – Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia – for full-on support in the struggle against Vladimir Putin’s Russian invaders.

President Zelensky frankly said the EU kingpins of France and Germany could do more to help. When you read a transcript of his round-up of the others, only Cyprus and perhaps Italy come through with flying colours, while comments on the others are hardly a ringing endorsement.

"Luxembourg – we understand each other. Cyprus – I really believe you are with us. Italy – thank you for your support! Spain – we’ll find common ground. Belgium – we will find arguments. Austria, together with Ukrainians, it is an opportunity for you. I'm sure of it.”

His comments on this country – “Ireland - well, almost" – did appear rather critical, even though the Taoiseach rejected this view of things. Micheál Martin said the Ukrainian leader appreciated Ireland’s aid efforts and was especially grateful for Irish support for Ukraine’s bid for EU membership.

Still, many Irish people will ponder those words and seriously wonder about feeling aggrieved. The PT Barnum take on life and gratitude has its attractions in this situation.

It seems reasonable to reflect with a little dismay on the trucks packed by Irish volunteers in every corner of the country, on the €2m-plus quickly raised following a Late Late Show appeal on RTÉ television, and many other Irish efforts.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar tells us that by the end of next month Ireland expects to welcome 40,000 Ukrainians fleeing war having been driven out of their homes. To put that in context, this number will raise the Irish population by near-enough 1pc in a matter of weeks.

That will be the biggest ever humanitarian effort undertaken by the Irish state in a time of a housing crisis and huge ongoing problems in the health services. Such efforts would seem to rank a little more than an “almost” rating.

Still, it is important to look at things from the other point of view.

On Thursday, Irish EU Commissioner Mairéad McGuinness had a video call with Ukrainian finance minister Serhiy Marchenko.

“The minister did not reveal to me where he was speaking from in Ukraine, a clear sign that he and his fellow ministers are under threat from Russia,” Commissioner McGuinness said.

One of the jobs undertaken by the finance minister is reminiscent of Michael Collins at the height of the Irish War of Independence. Mr Marchenko is attracting investment to sustain Ukraine’s war effort, notably by enabling EU investors to buy Ukrainian war bonds.

After half an hour of talking, Ms McGuinness said she was very impressed. “What is remarkable is the stoicism of the minister and Ukrainian citizens. Despite the horror being inflicted on them, morale in the country is generally strong, the minister told me,” Ms McGuinness said.

Efforts to have life go on in Ukraine continue. Despite the Russian invasion, Mr Marchenko confirmed that the financial system is functioning. Ms McGuinness noted also that support is being provided to the agriculture sector to encourage spring planting of crops, essential not just for the Ukrainian economy but also for the global food supply chain.

Before we get too miffed with Ukraine and President Zelensky, let’s keep an eye on the bigger picture and the grim realities of war.