As housing crisis bites, plans for new developments are attracting objections

We can probably all agree that Blackrock, Co. Dublin is one of the more salubrious addresses in the capital.

Its eponymous college is alma mater to presidents, ministers and judges. Its rugby prowess produced Leo Cullen, Brian O’Driscoll and Luke Fitzgerald. So it’s no surprise that anybody who can afford to would wish to live there. Residents are afforded a gorgeous park and nearby nature reserve, the Dart line, a top-class private hospital, upmarket village and shopping centres stuffed with restaurants and bars, and wonderful sea views.

The estate agents’ blurb writes itself. Indeed, one imagines when locals arrive at the stage in life where they are rattling around in their magnificent homes, downsizing (or ‘rightsizing’ as developers put it), is attractive. Freeing up masses of tax-free cash and moving to a smaller but luxurious home to see out their days comfortably sounds like a reasonable life goal for the one percenters.

Given the housing crisis is an equal opportunities disaster, finding somewhere is not easy. Finding it in the neighbourhood you have come to love, near the people you want to socialise with, would seem a tough ask. Step up Tetrarch.

The property developer has made an initial payment of €700,000 to Blackrock College Rugby Club to apply for permission to build 108 units for ‘senior living’ on its grounds at Stradbrook Road. Now, let any thoughts of huddling around a one-bar heater while warming a plate of beans and toast for tea disappear. Residents will enjoy a ‘golf simulator’ room, cinema, library, gym, hydrotherapy room, spa and a private members’ clubroom while easing their limbs in the hot tubs on the roof.

Locals ought to be overjoyed at the luxury which awaits their senior years and which will clearly be priced high enough to keep the riff raff out. Not so. Indeed, objections are at such high dudgeon that the Blackrock clinic may have to expect an influx of apoplexy. One called the proposal “visually intrusive”. Another claimed the “illegally parked” vehicles at the weekend due to matches and training will result in blocking the footpath and “potential loss of life”. Crikey.

A former judge submitted that the apartments would “wreck the place” and “create chaos”. The silliest objection was surely the observation that the inclusion of 64 bicycle spaces was “blatantly contradictory” in a development for older people. Perhaps a room of 64 rocking chairs would have been more in keeping, eh?

Whatever the outcome (a decision is due in November), the fact that some people are well off enough to step gently into retirement enjoying all the privileges they have earned while freeing up vastly under-occupied family homes, is surely a good thing. It may well be the case that none of the children of the objectors have faced problems buying a home, but they are in the distinct minority.

Will those same protesters feel differently when it is their turn to seek suitable living arrangements in their dotage?