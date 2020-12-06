As guardians of the future, millennials have yet to face their greatest challenge

Was that it? Every generation has a trial, a test. Is ours Covid? We're not wholly out of the woods yet but with a vaccine on the horizon it's possible to cast a thought forward to after the pandemic.

We can be proud of the inner resolve needed to play our part. Us millennials are stronger than we are given credit for. We can show that we're not just avocado-toast munching survivors, but thought-leading action takers.

Covid isn't really our first trial. Our generation has charted massive shifts in Ireland. From childhoods in the Cidona-buzzed glare of Glenroe, through the careless optimism of the Celtic Tiger, to waking up in our 20s to a hangover of recession and housing crisis.

It's just over 10 years since Brian Cowen refused to burn the bondholders, and we are still feeling the effects of that decision.

But suffering is all relative. In the intergenerational discourse between boomers and millennials, I realised something recently. Maybe we are snowflakes.

But we are that way as a result of the progress our parents' and grandparents' generations made in eradicating many forms of suffering.

Every parent wishes for a better life for their children. One with less violence, better standards of healthcare, equality and freedom of expression. These rights we take for granted, enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Well, they had to be written down by someone, humanity's intention of progression.

So Twitter explodes when our generation is slighted or perceives an inequality? Cancel culture and trial by media are real issues. But they are first-world problems. A sign that we want to continue the progress made by our forbears to banish inequality.

As a 31-year-old Irish woman, I have never been subjected to corporal punishment, watched a close relative or infant die for the want of basic medicine, or been arrested for expressing my opinion.

I have received a full, free education to third level, delivered two healthy babies in a world-class health system, and generally lived a safe and happy life with so much to be grateful for - just like the vast majority of Irish millennials.

Do not think that for one moment I do not recognise the suffering endured by those due to the lack of basic housing, jobs and healthcare.

This little country of ours is certainly not perfect. But as a society, we have benefited from the advancements that make life better.

And we do need to remember that life in many countries, even now in December 2020, is far from pleasant. Torture, starvation, rape and murder. How on earth would we manage in a war zone? Not very well, I'd wager.

Lockdown and restrictions were very difficult for this country despite our otherwise comfortable existence. Trying to be more environmentally friendly? Well. I. Just. Couldn't. Deal.

Many advances I had made in trying to reduce our family's environmental impact took a hit. Consuming and accumulating stuff was something to do. From lobsters to crystals to Montessori kits to jigsaws and loungewear. The highlight of my day became when the postman rang at 3pm. Cloth nappies sat unused on the changing table. Our blue bin could not cope with waste from online shopping.

The German government produced a clever video, with an old codger laughingly recalling the part he played. In the video, made to emulate war documentaries where old soldiers speak about significant battles, this chap talks of PlayStation games and staying in.

When we are old and grey and nodding by the fire, when we retell the story to our children and grandchildren, will we be proud of ourselves? Or will we feel a bit pathetic for bending the rules and maybe not being as civic-minded as we should have been?

Perhaps we feel responsible for not volunteering as a swabber or signing up to a Covid challenge trial. Well, our chance to shine is still here - our generation's greatest trial.

We are guardians of the future, and 2020 will forever be remembered as the year of the pandemic.

But this year is on course to be one of the three hottest on record, the UN said last week. As the bank guarantee still affects our lives today, the decisions made now will ripple through the next century.

We are the policymakers, the CEOs, the parents, the entrepreneurs and the consumers who decide how it will all end. Will we hand over the keys to a leaner, greener planet? Or allow our children's world to descend into a post-apocalyptic wasteland?

This is no longer hyperbole. You don't need to watch Mad Max to see that all the progress we have made in healthcare, equality, even law and order could vanish, returning us to an age of darkness.

So if we're going to change the future - stop the environmental crisis from ending life as we know it - we need to work together. If not for our sakes then for our children's.

And for the chance to be old and grey, and spinning yarns about the good old days.