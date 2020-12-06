| -0.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

As guardians of the future, millennials have yet to face their greatest challenge

Fiona Sherlock

Perhaps we aren't the pandemic's most stoic warriors - yet there is a worthy legacy we can leave

Make or break: Climate armageddon is on the way Expand

Close

Make or break: Climate armageddon is on the way

Make or break: Climate armageddon is on the way

Make or break: Climate armageddon is on the way

Was that it? Every generation has a trial, a test. Is ours Covid? We're not wholly out of the woods yet but with a vaccine on the horizon it's possible to cast a thought forward to after the pandemic.

We can be proud of the inner resolve needed to play our part. Us millennials are stronger than we are given credit for. We can show that we're not just avocado-toast munching survivors, but thought-leading action takers.

Covid isn't really our first trial. Our generation has charted massive shifts in Ireland. From childhoods in the Cidona-buzzed glare of Glenroe, through the careless optimism of the Celtic Tiger, to waking up in our 20s to a hangover of recession and housing crisis.

Privacy