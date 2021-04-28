| 5.5°C Dublin

As Arlene Foster’s lamentable leadership ends, pressure on power sharing in the North rises

John Downing

Northern Ireland First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster is stepping down. Photo: Liam McBurney

Northern Ireland First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster is stepping down. Photo: Liam McBurney

ON ONE level, few nationalists in the North – and few politicians in Dublin – will have great difficulty coping with the political demise of Arlene Foster.

In the swift and brutal world of politics, the immediate focus is on who will succeed her. But both groups in Ireland, north and south, are suddenly looking at a future which the poshies would call “challenging”.

