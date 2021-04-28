As Arlene Foster’s lamentable leadership ends, pressure on power sharing in the North rises

ON ONE level, few nationalists in the North – and few politicians in Dublin – will have great difficulty coping with the political demise of Arlene Foster.

In the swift and brutal world of politics, the immediate focus is on who will succeed her. But both groups in Ireland, north and south, are suddenly looking at a future which the poshies would call “challenging”.

The net question is: Come eight weeks’ time, when she has worked out her notice in the two jobs she is leaving, where will it leave cross-community relations in the North, north-south relations, and the management of an already very tricky Brexit aftermath?

After a positive start in December 2015 as the first woman leader of the most paternalistic political party on this island, Ms Foster was the focus of goodwill. For a brief period, Ian Paisley’s party’s only third ever leader, and first woman leader, looked to have the potential to usher in a very different era, chiming with greater cross-community, and better cross-border, harmony.

But soon her throw-back comments, which played to a hardline unionist base, became too frequent and too harsh, and compounded several key political errors.

Standout negative moments include her reprehensible comparison of Irish language rights activists with “crocodiles”; her hopeless mismanagement of the renewable heat incentive – quickly dubbed “cash for ash” – which demolished power sharing; and her party’s complete political debacle over Brexit, from the referendum campaign in early 2016 right up to the present day.

Bar a little over two years of her over five-year tenure leading her party, the power-sharing arrangements in Belfast have lain idle. Some of the blame for that abysmal failure to work structures set up after years of hard-slogged negotiations decidedly lay with would-be power-sharing partners, Sinn Féin. But the long lay-off reflects poorly on her stewardship as party leader.

The management of Brexit by Foster’s DUP is even more lamentable. They were the only party to advocate “Leave” and stayed with that hardline policy even after six out of 10 voters in the North opted to “Remain”.

After the ill-starred British elections in June 2017, she and colleagues chose to prop up the ill-starred Theresa May as UK Prime Minister. But between then and December 2019, when an election win by Boris Johnson rendered them surplus to requirement, the DUP failed to win any meaningful Brexit outcome for Northern Ireland’s unique EU position in the Brexit aftermath.

Even after they cried foul at Johnson’s double-speak, which they said amounted to “betrayal” of the DUP and the North, Ms Foster could not throw in her lot with Northern Ireland business and sell EU and UK preferential trade access to a fretful unionist community. A survey last week for Queen’s University showed that only one in seven Northern Ireland people had faith in the Belfast government to resolve the post-Brexit crux, while three out of four believed the North needed some form of special Brexit treatment.

All that being said, we must now address a post-Arlene Northern Ireland and the implications for the entire island and the adjoining one. The name of Northern Ireland agriculture minister Edwin Poots emerges most often as her successor.

Mr Poots’s track record is not encouraging. More discouraging is a view that this peremptory ousting of Ms Foster amounts to a move by the DUP “back to at least the 1980s”.

The coming weeks pose a threat to power sharing in the North and a managed outcome to rows about the North’s special trade status under Brexit. The fear is we could be going ‘back to the future’ to another suspension of the North’s power sharing, if not its entire breakdown.