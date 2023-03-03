| 6.1°C Dublin

As a unionist, I made a dangerous, stupid and strategic mistake by supporting Brexit

Alex Kane

In a searingly honest mea culpa, the political columnist has recognised his folly. He hopes others will now do the same

The UK voted to leave the EU in 2016: Getty Images Expand
Former DUP leader Arlene Foster with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The party's handling of the post-Brexit political situation has been nothing short of disastrous Expand

Pro-Brexit unionism (both here and via a regenerated and disgruntled English nationalism) has clearly done far more damage to the stability of the Union than anything pro-Good Friday Agreement unionism ever did.

It forced a British government to put a price on Northern Ireland’s position within the UK: a price that, bearing in mind the relationship between ‘Ulster’ unionism and British governments since 1972 (indeed, back to the original Home Rule crisis in 1885) was always going to be low.

