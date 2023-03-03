As a unionist, I made a dangerous, stupid and strategic mistake by supporting Brexit

Pro-Brexit unionism (both here and via a regenerated and disgruntled English nationalism) has clearly done far more damage to the stability of the Union than anything pro-Good Friday Agreement unionism ever did.

It forced a British government to put a price on Northern Ireland’s position within the UK: a price that, bearing in mind the relationship between ‘Ulster’ unionism and British governments since 1972 (indeed, back to the original Home Rule crisis in 1885) was always going to be low.

I voted for the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 because it struck me as something worth taking a risk for: trying to create a new way of doing politics and building relationships.

I knew the risks. I knew it would be enormously difficult to get unionism and republicanism around the same benches and tables of governance, with so much baggage and distrust between them.

But it was a moment of hope that hadn’t existed in my lifetime and I chose to see what would happen if we took a chance.

I’m genuinely sorry it hasn’t worked out as I had hoped.

To be honest, there are days when I’m overwhelmingly convinced we are actually in a worse place today — in terms of tension, instability and polarity — than we were when I voted ‘Yes’ on May 22, 1998.

So much of what I had hoped would change hasn’t.

The political choices I thought would be available to my children when they reached voting age aren’t available.

Almost 80pc of those who vote do so for the same-old, same-old ‘us and them’ choices.

My eldest daughter’s first vote was for an Assembly that didn’t meet for three years. And her second Assembly vote was for one that has still to sit.

But I wasn’t fretting about the future of the Union.

I also voted for Brexit. I didn’t join any of the Leave campaigns, although I did write a number of columns explaining my decision.

It was always my belief that — as with the Good Friday Agreement — a bespoke arrangement would be found for the very particular circumstances here.

I also noted a victory for Leave would significantly change the dynamics in North/South relationships.

So I was encouraged when Martin McGuinness and Arlene Foster made their joint approach to new Prime Minister Theresa May in August 2016, making clear their intention to find as soft a landing as possible.

By the way, some people chided me at the time for voting Leave, arguing it would only encourage the pro-Irish unity lobby if Brexit carried the day.

My response, which seems incredibly naff today, is that the Irish unity lobby would continue their quest for a border poll irrespective of what was happening in terms of the EU.

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The party's handling of the post-Brexit political situation has been nothing short of disastrous

Whatsapp Former DUP leader Arlene Foster with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The party's handling of the post-Brexit political situation has been nothing short of disastrous

Sinn Féin had already begun its ‘unionist outreach’ programme, and was tapping into that demographic best described as persuadable.

The argument that the Union would somehow be safer just because the UK stayed in the EU seemed overegged to me.

Stay or leave didn’t really matter as far as Irish unity campaigning was concerned.

But then the whole thing went to hell in a handcart. The RHI scandal wrecked the Assembly/Executive. The Assembly election in March 2017 saw unionism lose its overall majority for the first time.

The UK general election put the DUP in kingmaker role, and, instead of prioritising a bespoke deal for Northern Ireland and keeping open the channels to the other parties (here and in Westminster and Dublin), the DUP huddled in with the European Research Group and went full-on uber unionist.

The dominant fault line in local politics became primarily Brexit. A fault line that mostly involved unionism and its own sovereign parliament.

And here’s another thing I didn’t factor in. I never imagined the Conservative Party would prove itself so incapable of dealing with the consequences of the referendum David Cameron called to ‘see off’ Ukip and Nigel Farage in the 2015 election.

No preparation had been made for Leave actually winning, and so the Tories just joined opposing camps and shredded each other. The DUP, very stupidly, allowed itself to get caught up in the chaos by taking a side — a side, moreover, that was inherently bonkers.

It also, unwisely, built links with extra-parliamentary political forces more interested in English nationalism than Northern Ireland unionism.

Betrayal, argues unionism, followed betrayal.

The protocol has been improved by the Windsor Framework, but unionism and the Union remain severely damaged.

And it’s beginning to look like there will be another division between unionists willing to run with the Framework and those, like Jim Allister, who dismiss it.

Direct rule offers no safety net, by the way, because it would come in a form in which the Irish Government would have a significant input on matters here, while the EU would continue to exercise power through the Framework.

In terms of protecting the Union — the highest priority for a unionist, particularly one who describes himself as a political columnist — I made a dangerous, stupid and strategic mistake by supporting Brexit.

I won’t shelter under the excuse that I didn’t get the Brexit I wanted, because the fact remains Brexit has damaged the Union and has changed — for the worse — politics and political relationships across the UK.

Leave unionism here needs to wake up to that reality.

It needs to accept that it cannot rely on a UK government to deliver for it without question.

Crucially, it needs to establish a strategy for surviving in a UK with competing and contradictory nationalisms.

Finding a way of making Stormont governance look stable and competent would be a good start.

As would acknowledging that local parties are probably less of a threat to the Union than the Conservatives.