‘As a renter, watching Room to Improve feels like self-flagellation’

IT IS a paradox, isn’t it? In the middle of a housing crisis, when home ownership is at an all-time low, Room to Improve manages to knock The Late Late Show and Tommy Tiernan off the top ratings spot.

After a two-year Covid-related break, the home renovation show is back, and our insatiable appetite for Dermot Bannon, project managers, and double-height ceilings seems to have intensified.

Some of the explanation for this is purely logistical – the programme airs at 9.30pm on a Sunday night, which is the best slot in RTÉ’s schedule.

There’s also the nosiness factor – like seeing how complete strangers have done up their bedroom.

On top of this, Room to Improve also sells a very simple and marketable fantasy – if you just got round to sorting out the utility room or putting a shape on your kitchen then your home would be better and, by extension, your life would be better.

And for homeowners, with plenty of disposable income, that’s a very appealing prospect. It gives them a sense of control.

For those, like myself, who rent, the reasons we watch these shows are contradictory and complex.

Personally, Room to Improve is not my favourite home improvement show because the stakes are both too high and not high enough.

They are not high enough because the design ambitions are so predictable. I want clients to say “let’s live in a helter-skelter made of Swarovski crystals that also doubles up as a submarine”.

This does not happen on Room to Improve. The aesthetic is nice. And Dermot is nice. And all the tension on the show can eventually be resolved by being nice.

Dermot is never going to shock you in, say, the way Linda Barker did on Changing Rooms when she turned a living room into a monochrome mausoleum for Charlie Chaplin or covered the walls of a child’s bedroom with 1,800 CDs.

Or the time she destroyed a beloved teapot collection by constructing a floating bookshelf (MDF planks strung together with fishing wire).

There is none of that fever-dream interior design going on in Room to Improve. We all know what Dermot likes – glass, and lots of it.

Read More

Sometimes I wonder when Dermot Bannon’s big glass windows are going to end up being the interior equivalent of Alan Titchmarsh’s obsession with decking and water features. Eventually they will fall out of favour.

But that doesn’t seem to be happening any time soon.

And Dermot also ticks a lot of RTÉ’s boxes when it comes to hosting. He is uncontroversial. He is passionate and knowledgeable without being too cerebral.

His presenting technique is not overly polished, which lends a sense of authenticity. He gets grumpy enough for everyone to raise their eyebrows and say “Well, someone’s got the hump!”, but he’s no diva.

We know what we are getting with him. And that’s also part of the appeal of the programme. It is repetitive and familiar.

Sure, there are frissons of tension but ultimately we all know how every show will end. With everyone looking happy as Larry and talking about what an incredible journey they have been on.

As viewers, we like predictability – this is why we have all rewatched every episode of Friends at least five times, and why there is a never-ending stream of reboots and revivals.

However, as I mentioned, Room to Improve is not my favourite home makeover show.

While the design stakes are too low, the stakes are also too high because it’s based in the “It’s so bananas I want to cry myself to sleep” Irish property market.

When you have been renting for years, as I have, home ownership becomes a mirage.

It is up there with my fantasy of going on the absolute rip with Dolly Parton – I would love it to happen but deep down it just doesn’t feel tangible.

If you are a renter, tuning in to Irish home improvement shows can feel like an act of self-flagellation. Similar to the way you might listen to all of Adele’s back catalogue in the wake of a break-up.

Is it healthy? It probably is not, but most of us are still susceptible to doing it.

Many of the hosts of these types of shows will insist that they are not feeding or fuelling the housing crisis.

They will point out that politicians should sort all of that out and tell you throw cushions and Farrow & Ball paint choices are intrinsically apolitical. But that’s a deliberately benign read.

It is also one that absolves our public service broadcaster from responsibility.

These shows fetishise home ownership, while inadvertently highlighting how difficult it is to put a personal stamp on your accommodation when you are renting. In most rentals, you have to ask permission to hang pictures or paint walls.

I know some will point out you can simply change the channel, but sometimes it’s hard to look away.

Especially, when home ownership seems to be second only to the weather in terms of our preferred national conversation topics.

And while the housing crisis continues, our fascination with property and home improvement shows look set to grow.