‘As a renter, watching Room to Improve feels like self-flagellation’

Kirsty Blake Knox

IT IS a paradox, isn’t it? In the middle of a housing crisis, when home ownership is at an all-time low, Room to Improve manages to knock The Late Late Show and Tommy Tiernan off the top ratings spot.

After a two-year Covid-related break, the home renovation show is back, and our insatiable appetite for Dermot Bannon, project managers, and double-height ceilings seems to have intensified.

