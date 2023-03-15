| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

As a nation, we have lost our ability to take a joke – yet we laud cod-Irish stereotypes perpetuated in ‘Banshees of Inisherin’

Ian O'Doherty

The Saturday Night Live sketch which featured two comedians doing impressions of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson at the Oscars Expand

Close

The Saturday Night Live sketch which featured two comedians doing impressions of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson at the Oscars

The Saturday Night Live sketch which featured two comedians doing impressions of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson at the Oscars

The Saturday Night Live sketch which featured two comedians doing impressions of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson at the Oscars

Offensive. Racist. More anti-Irish bigotry from Hollywood. That was the general response to the recent Saturday Night Live sketch that seems to have left so many of us foaming at the mouth with a weird, incandescent rage.

For the one or two people who haven’t seen it yet, it involved two comedians pretending to be Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson on the Oscars red carpet.

More On Oscars

Most Watched

Privacy