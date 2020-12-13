| 6.2°C Dublin

Art of the dale, the uniquely Irish way of doing business

Fiona Sherlock

Those conducting Brexit negotiations should look to how we seal the deal, writes Fiona Sherlock

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday night (Aaron Chown/PA) Expand

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday night (Aaron Chown/PA)

Back in the 1980s, Donald Trump wrote a book called The Art of the Deal, but the Irish have a unique way of conducting business - call it the art of the dale. So how would it work if an Irish person was leading these last-minute Brexit talks?

From calves to engagement rings to laminate flooring or Georgian manor houses, the art of buying and selling or negotiating a mutually agreeable outcome is the speciality of a chancer. A poker player. A buffoon. There's the same buoyant energy as you'd find waiting for the St Patrick's Day parade to begin. The "half-talk code of mysteries and the wink-and-elbow language of delight", Patrick Kavanagh observes on the Iniskeen Road that July evening.

The art of the dale comprises a dash of devilment, a glob of grit, and the chameleon-like ability to roll with how the situation evolves. Whether it's buying an antique rug or putting an offer in on a house, we all negotiate multiple times in our lives.

