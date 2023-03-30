Army must get rid of predators and bullies before girls like mine can think of enlisting

Women of Honour members Karina Molloy, Honor Murphy, Diane Byrne and Yvonne O'Rourke met Tánaiste Micheál Martin about the report. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mary McCarthy

How can the Irish Defence Forces provide us with a safe environment in which to live when its own workplace is riddled with a predatory rot?