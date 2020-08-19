| 16.4°C Dublin

Are we heading for age apartheid in coronavirus Ireland?

Marianne Heron

We all count as human beings, and that is where I want to be counted: with everyone else, not separately as elderly and vulnerable

“Oh no, not another set of punitive, paternalistic rules to curtail my freedom and those of my age when I belong to the group least to blame for the climbing numbers of Covid-19 cases!” was my initial, admittedly selfish, thought about measures announced yesterday to curb the resurgence of the pandemic.

But there are deeper issues that concern me, far more than loss of personal freedom. Yes, of course, all of us need to play our part in stopping the virus and preventing another lockdown. The first is that we are heading for a form of age apartheid, (a term used recently by Dr Gabriel Scally, who headed the scoping inquiry into the cervical cancer scandal), where we create a division between generations by singling out us older people as a separate group from the rest of society.

And what’s more, it subjects us to more restrictive rules than everyone else to control the rise in Covid-19, although we are probably the very people who have behaved most responsibly and at greatest personal cost.

