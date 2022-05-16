Apprenticeships are the career choice we need to work on

I opened my door to the future one day last week – it arrived with a smile and a lapel pin coloured blue and yellow. “Good morning, my name is Borysko and I am here to fix your pipes,” he said, gripping a bright yellow tool box. Tall, fair-haired and beaming, he was as unthreatening as a meerkat, so I invited him in.

Explaining my pipes were quite serviceable and in no need of repair, I made him a coffee and asked for his story. He’s one of the Ukrainian multitudes currently landing on our shores. Just 16, he arrived two weeks ago with his mother and younger sister.

“I am second-year apprentice plumber, I know all about leaking taps and will fix yours very quickly,” he declared with a youthful assurance that’ll probably see him commanding three plumbing vans across Munster within the year.

“My father says Ukraine will need many plumbers when this war is finished, so I must work and learn while I am in your country.”

How could anyone refuse such redoubtable certainty – so I let him loose in the house. Two hours later, with four taps freshly siliconed, the shower trap gleaming clean and an outside hose perfectly de-kinked, I asked him how much.

“Whatever you think is fair,” came the canny reply. Entrepreneur with a capital E – no question.

It was Borysko’s pride in apprenticeship that impressed the most, clearly a career path happily chosen ahead of a college degree. And he’s certainly not the only one – most of our EU neighbours are streets ahead of Ireland in appreciating the value of apprenticeships.

Could there be a "servility hangover” in the reluctant Irish attitude to this academic alternative – condemning it to the same low pole as bartending or restaurant servers?

Historically, most Irish apprenticeships were limited to the construction, manufacturing and motor industries – thus responsible perhaps for perceived associations with "hands dirty” careers among modern generations.

Happily, times and attitudes are changing, with the last decade experiencing an explosion of sectors covered by apprenticeships – including information technologies, medtech, insurance, finance, logistics and hospitality.

Our national apprenticeship population has now increased to over 24,000, with a record 8,600 new registrations last year. Much of the appeal is down to its "earn as you learn’” advantage – allowing quicker pathways to finance marriage and mortgages compared to debt-laden college students.

Ireland’s coming generation clearly needs to up its game in the brave new world of career competition.

Nobody is denying the CAO is a wonderful option – but it definitely ain’t the only game in town.

A few hours after Borysko departed, he sent me a text: “Thank you most kindly for the work. Please remember I am available 24 hours a day.”

Take care lethargic Irish plumbers – there’s a cool wind blowing in from the East.