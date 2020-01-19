Aoife Mannix: ''Feck their culture' - how my mother railed in Iran'

By pure coincidence, my father, who is now retired from the Irish Foreign Service, is going to lunch today with three other former Irish ambassadors to Iran and the new ambassador to Turkey. Ireland no longer has an embassy in Tehran, so the Iranians have become her responsibility. This meeting was arranged weeks before Trump took out Iran's second most powerful man but has suddenly taken on an urgent relevance.

When I inform my father that the Americans have just assassinated General Soleimani, he blinks and says, "Well that's going to end in tears."

Revenge is something of an art in Iran. Two years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the state changed the name of Winston Churchill Street, where the British Embassy was located, to Babi Sandez Street. Even with the weird spelling, you get the message. My mother used to laugh, "who says those mad mullahs don't have a sense of humour".

As the Irish ambassador's wife to Iran in the mid-1990s, she found it less amusing when her Swedish counterpart opened her front door to witness a man shot in the head directly in front of her. The Revolutionary Guard claimed he was an escaped criminal, but it seemed more likely a message to the Swedes to stop taking in Kurdish dissidents.

The first time I visited my parents in Tehran, the roads around their home were blocked by unsmiling teenagers wielding Kalashnikovs. My nine-year-old brother shouted, "Aoife, pull it up." He'd gone white because my scarf had slipped back on my head. Seeing how scared he was, I shoved it back into place.

I'd flown in from Dublin via Germany the night before. It had seemed utterly bizarre when just before landing an announcement came over informing us, that by decree of the Islamic Republic of Iran, all women must cover their hair. We were also given a list of Western products that were banned. My Cosmopolitan and my lipstick were now illegal.

Though I could show my face, I needed to be covered from wrists to ankles so had to wear a full-length coat despite the stifling heat. My mother told me about a friend of hers who'd been in a rush and had jumped into a taxi wearing sandals with no socks. The driver had threatened to report her, and she'd had to pay him an extortionate amount to get away. The punishment for such indecency was lashing or imprisonment. She'd been so frightened that when she got home, she threw up.

The law had only recently been changed so that now if you killed your wife for adultery, you had to offer proof. Meaning you could still murder her, you just had to show you had a reason.

Given that it was illegal for a man and a woman who weren't related to walk down the street together, it must have been challenging to have an illicit affair. Yet Iranian women were allowed to vote and could work. Weirdly a form of prostitution was permitted. A man could get 'married' for half an hour once the correct procedure was followed. He could also have more than one long-term wife, though few could afford the expense of this. Only men were able to apply for a divorce and they nearly always won custody of the children.

It used to annoy my mother when Western male diplomats would bang on about the need to respect Iranian culture when it came to attitudes to women. "Feck their culture," my mother railed. "It was Irish culture for hundreds of years to treat women like shite and we're only now starting to get over it. Cultures need to change. Oppression is oppression whatever religion you use to justify it."

She'd escaped Catholic fundamentalism only to end up in a place that "made 1950s Ireland look like a decadent orgy". Though she did come to know plenty of Iranian women who were quietly rebelling. They wore lipstick despite the threat of arrest. They read banned books and hid secret political messages in paintings they created.

One friend said that when she was young, Tehran had had a vibrant cafe culture and she had worn a swimsuit to the beach. She'd become a classical pianist but hadn't been allowed to play a public concert in nearly 20 years. Suddenly she was given permission to have two concerts one night after the other. The first one was more of an open rehearsal, but my mother couldn't make the second night, so she went along. Her Iranian friend was trembling with stage fright at the thought of performing in front of other people. Yet once she started to play, the music seemed to free her of all fear.

The authorities cancelled the next night without explanation. Particularly cruel as most of the people were invited to the second concert. It felt like a petty act of revenge to put her back in her place.

My parents fled Iran in 1997 due to government-inspired riots protesting Western interference. They never went back, as my mother died of cancer two years later. She said to me once, "Strange how I miss that crazy country. But I met all these wonderful women. So much talent and courage."

It seems unlikely Trump thought about the women of Iran before threatening to attack cultural sites. Nor would he have considered the outpouring of national fervour that would lead to more deaths when there was a stampede at Soleimani's funeral or the accidental shooting down of Ukraine Flight PS752 which killed all 176 people on board.

Yet at the beginning of this new decade, when in Ireland we are still coming to grips with our own horrific abuse of women and children, we have no reason to feel superior to the Iranians. The last of the Magdalene Laundries, infamous for their cruelty and lack of basic human rights, didn't close until 1996. Perhaps I need to change my New Year's resolution to connect more, and not less, with the suffering of the world.

Aoife Mannix is a writer and poet. Her non-fiction debut 'Hold On, Let Go' will be published in the autumn. Her father, Anthony Mannix, was Irish Ambassador to Iran from 1993 to 1997.

Sunday Independent