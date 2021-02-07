| 4.3°C Dublin

Any jab is better than none if it helps to protect your health

Luke O'Neill

Preventing hospitalisation and severe illness is vital - happily, so far all of the approved vaccines achieve this, writes Luke O'Neill

NEEDLE: Leading US immunologist Tony Fauci received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine last December. Photo: Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Expand

NEEDLE: Leading US immunologist Tony Fauci received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine last December. Photo: Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Every day is a new day when it comes to vaccines and Covid-19. Lots more data, and the over-70s being told they can't have the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

That has happened in the face of more and more data from AstraZeneca, who against the odds has moved back to the top of the class.

Its vaccine is 76pc efficacious when given as a single shot, and 82pc efficacious when given as two doses - with the second shot given three months after the first.

