Any jab is better than none if it helps to protect your health

Every day is a new day when it comes to vaccines and Covid-19. Lots more data, and the over-70s being told they can't have the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

That has happened in the face of more and more data from AstraZeneca, who against the odds has moved back to the top of the class.

Its vaccine is 76pc efficacious when given as a single shot, and 82pc efficacious when given as two doses - with the second shot given three months after the first.

The problem is the trial had insufficient numbers of people over 65, hence the hesitancy with using it to vaccinate the older age group.

This strong response with a three-month interval is not unusual when it comes to vaccines. Others work better when there is a reasonable gap between shots.

This is because the first shot allows the immune system to wake up, and then three months later, when it's fully awake, it is good to go. A bit like trying to have a conversation with a teenager - you're better off waiting until they are fully awake.

AstraZeneca also said its vaccine might decrease transmission of Covid-19 by 67pc. If that holds up, it will be very important. What it means is if you are vaccinated and go to visit a vulnerable person who hasn't been vaccinated then the chance of you infecting that person is decreased by two-thirds - a substantially lower risk.

Any prevention of transmission really helps in getting rid of the virus. It brings the point of elimination of the virus much closer. Let's say 80pc are vaccinated, and let's say they are much less likely to spread the virus, then that will mean the virus will almost disappear.

We also got the data on the Sputnik V vaccine. The Russians had got ahead of the West on that one, and had published some data, but then published a lot of results revealing it to be more than 90pc efficacious. As good as any American vaccine.

It has already been given to millions of people. Astra- Zeneca has announced trials which involve using its vaccine first, and then Sputnik V second.

This also is not unusual for vaccines, where a slightly different version of the vaccine to that used in the first shot can give higher efficacy.

The immune system can sometimes be slightly desensitised to the first shot - so when the second shot of the same vaccine is given, it is slightly less effective.

A bit like when you meet someone for the first time and are polite to them. But if you don't like them, you might be less polite the next time. The effort to get a whole slew of different vaccines proceeds, using different combinations, for use in all ages.

As we all await vaccination, we can be very grateful to the scientists and doctors who are doing their level best on our behalf. We therefore find ourselves in the excellent position of having an embarrassment of riches when it comes to vaccines.

However, they are not all available at the same time, some are still being tested and it's hard to compare one with another. There hasn't been any 'head-to-head' trial comparing AstraZeneca with the Pfizer- BioNTech one. The trial designs will have been slightly different, so it's a little unfair to compare them.

This hasn't stopped countries like Switzerland refusing the AstraZeneca vaccine, or others, like us, excluding the over-70s.

And yet it is very likely that the AstraZeneca vaccine will work in older people. Data from earlier studies revealed as good an immune response in older people as younger people.

The European Medicines Agency has said: "Protection is expected, given that an immune response is seen in this age group and based on experience with other vaccines". But it makes sense if the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines are available they should be used in older people as their efficacy data has been reported.

If mandating their use in the over-70s leads to delays, however, this would be regrettable. It would be better to deploy the AstraZeneca vaccine if it were the only vaccine available.

Any vaccine is better than none - and, importantly, there appears to be no difference between these vaccines when it comes to protecting people from hospitalisation or severe disease. As the leading US immunologist Dr Tony Fauci has said: "The important thing - more important than whether you prevent someone from getting aches and a sore throat - is preventing people from getting severe disease. That will alleviate much of the stress and human suffering and death in this epidemic." The AstraZeneca vaccine will do that.

When AstraZeneca releases data on the efficacy of its vaccine on older people, expected soon, the HSE will recommend its use in older people. Its convenience (it keeps in the fridge) means it might be the one to trump the other vaccines.

Will people be able to choose which vaccine to use? Possibly, but not right now given the uncertainty of supply. The Johnson & Johnson and Novavax vaccines will be approved next, giving us five vaccines.

Once they are all there, it might be possible to choose one. I would take any of them as I predict that they will be broadly equivalent at protecting me. If data emerge that says one is superior over another, say by blocking transmission, that vaccine will have a premium.

Data is also emerging that if you have been infected, a single shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should suffice. If that holds up it will increase supply. Also, the evidence that being infected will protect you from reinfection is growing stronger.

A robust study of tens of thousands of healthcare workers by Public Health England has concluded that being infected provides 83pc protection from reinfection, which is in the same ballpark as all the vaccines.

The way forward has, therefore, never been clearer. Vaccinate the healthcare workers and vulnerable as quickly as possible with any of the vaccines that have been approved. Favour the Pfizer- BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for the over-70s, but if for whatever reason we only have the AstraZeneca vaccine, use that.

Use any of the three in everyone else, with the AstraZeneca vaccine the first choice because of convenience.

Replace that with Johnson & Johnson's when it arrives because it is a one-shot vaccine.

But don't get precious about it, since, as I say, they are all likely to be broadly equivalent in the vast majority of us.

Some natural immunity will also be building up, but not in the way that had been proposed, which involved allowing herd immunity to occur naturally.

This was never acceptable as it would have given rise to a lot of illness and death, as we have seen in January since the virus spread widely in December. Far better to shield the vulnerable with vaccines, and then try to get to 80pc of the population vaccinated, with some natural immunity also likely to be building up.

Another important reason for widespread vaccination is to limit the emergence of variants in the virus that can dodge the vaccines. Some of the current variants are less susceptible to antibodies driven by vaccines, but it's still not clear if that means the vaccines won't work.

A good phrase that is being used is to "remain vigilant but not too concerned" on this issue. There is still a chance though of other variants cropping up that might be more problematic, so we must use vaccines to stop the virus, and in that way new variants can't really emerge.

The news from Israel is good. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine decreases cases in the over-60s by 41pc, hospitalisation by 31pc and the numbers of critically ill by 24pc. These numbers will continue to improve. The Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines will have a similar impact.

We will become like Israel when it comes to beating Covid-19, but only if we get people vaccinated as soon as we can.

The future has never been brighter when it comes to how vaccines will beat Covid-19. As ever, it's only a matter of our commitment to achieve this promise. As ever it's a matter of "when" and not "if".