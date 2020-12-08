| 1.5°C Dublin

Anti-vaxxers are spouting utter nonsense – but censoring them is not the answer

Ian O'Doherty

Wrong message: A demonstrator at the recent 'March for Freedom' anti-vaxx protest at Westfield shopping centre in London. Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Wrong message: A demonstrator at the recent ‘March for Freedom’ anti-vaxx protest at Westfield shopping centre in London. Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Under normal circumstances, the fact a 79-year-old pensioner had decided to get the flu jab would hardly be front page news.

But, as we’re all sick of being reminded, these aren’t normal circumstances and, in this instance, it’s no ordinary pensioner and it’s not the regular flu jab.

The news that Michael D Higgins is ready and willing to take a Covid vaccine once it has been approved shouldn’t even be news. It’s simply common sense. But as this hideous year finally stumbles to a conclusion, common sense has become an increasingly rare natural resource.

