Anti-vaxxers are no match for one man and his dog

The unvaccinated man who challenged Pat Kenny as he was walking his dog must somehow have formed the view that this encounter would end well for him. That the actual Pat Kenny might fail to defend himself about a matter of science.

Yet anyone who has ever heard Pat on the radio must know that there are no circumstances whatsoever in which he will not be delighted to talk about science, to share his knowledge in a calm and professional manner. His knowledge, which is of course superior in every way to that of the unvaccinated man.

The viral film of their encounter also gives guidance to Paddy in general, on how to deal with the unvaccinated. Basically, be like Pat.

Ah, but to Paddy these things do not come easy. So many of us have been trying to navigate these tricky waters by stealth.

We do not want to offend the unvaccinated, so we just forget to tell them about certain social gatherings. And when they start blathering about their ‘research’, again we tend not to be like Pat. We don’t try to talk them down.

We just sort of leave them up there, thinking they’ve made their point, while we mutter some response that sounds reasonable but not confrontational.

For Pat, if confrontation is necessary, he will rise to it. For Paddy, it is always the unthinkable option — especially during this plague, which for the anti-vaxxers, has had one very fortuitous aspect: it has not mainly been killing children.

Imagine for a moment that the overwhelming majority of victims are under the age of 10, and the country is in the grip of this highest level of terror, and you’re looking at Claire Byrne Live and there’s some unvaccinated dude in the studio talking about his ‘choice’ and his ‘freedoms’ — evidently unable to think this through, even in the most brutishly simple way that would tell him he also has the choice to drive down the road drunk at 200 miles an hour, but well… you can’t do that, because… you know… other people.

Then again, chances are the unvaccinated dude wouldn’t be in the studio at all — because if thousands of children were dying, he and his kind would most likely be appearing, if at all, on a Zoom link from Spike Island.

But because this isn’t quite the Great Influenza of 1918, a certain amount of wriggle room has been created, which allows the anti-vaxxers to impose their ‘research’ on their fellow citizens. And mostly they get away with it, even though Pat Kenny’s dog could refute most of these ‘researches’.

There is also a kind of subconscious sympathy towards the unvaccinated on the part of the vaccinated, because we see them to some extent as victims. We sense they are immune to Reason on this, because they seem to be informed mainly by anger that has other origins.

And by all means let them be angry at Big Pharma, and Big Tech and Big Everything, but the only people who really feel the effects of this particular anger are their friends and neighbours and random citizens who are not Big in any way.

In America, ancestral home of the anti-vaxxer, the war is being prosecuted by the likes of Fox News for political and ideological reasons, essentially to screw Joe Biden.

Yet as Hillary Clinton pointed out last week, Rupert Murdoch was one of the first people in the UK to be vaccinated, and the multimillionaire Fox presenters are themselves vaccinated as they survey from their private planes the chaos they are fomenting.

Even as the unvaccinated try to reclaim some power in their own lives by refusing the jab — seeing themselves as noble warriors for refusing to tolerate a few minor inconveniences — they are being played like a melodeon by those who grow strong on the incoherent rage of multitudes.

The ‘libertarians’ are incessantly churning out the sort of misinformation that makes their audience feel clever, like they’re ahead of every game in town — unlike say, the messiah Jurgen Klopp, again displaying consummate leadership when he wrote: “I follow the advice of smart, educated people who know their field because they’ve dedicated their lives to it and studied it.”

There’s a note of humility in this, which is often absent in the protestations of the wiseguys who have done their ‘research’ on the ‘plandemic’. Ah, they love the ‘plandemic’.

Still, being human, we are all struggling with our Inner Eejit, so we do not condemn them completely.

I’ll tell you about a moment of weakness on my part, when I was in conversation with Mr John Giles, and I found myself rambling about ‘research’ — or, if you like, wild rumours — which claimed that hospitals are sometimes the most dangerous places you could be.

While many would have indulged me on this, Giles instinctively pushed back.

"Ah no...” he said. “No, that’s not right.”

Yes, even a throwaway remark in a light-hearted conversation could not get through that armour.

So you’ve got Jurgen Klopp and John Giles on one side, and lads giving grief to Pat Kenny and his dog on the other.

Your choice.

A sign outside Claregalway on the old Tuam Road, Galway. Picture by Andrew Downes

A sign outside Claregalway on the old Tuam Road, Galway. Picture by Andrew Downes

That place of privilege where the Fíor Gael live

Thursday morning, and there are two important stories about the Irish language. One is saying that the Cabinet has approved a move to ensure that Irish is no longer an advantage in recruitment to the Garda, in order to encourage more African-Irish and Travellers to join.

The other is the announcement that the Official Languages Bill is ready to be enacted, containing inter alia a provision that by 2023, a remarkable 20pc of new recruits to the public service will be Irish speakers.

Now I know you’re seeing a bit of a contradiction there, between the State’s concern about the recruitment of African-Irish and Travellers in one part of its operations, and the evident lack of concern about it, as regards the rest of the public service.

The first move slightly dilutes the advantages of the Gaeilgeorí, the second one strongly consolidates them. Many of you may think that the first move is good, and the second one, not so good. Maybe even bad.

Indeed to express how bad this consolidation of advantages might be, here are a few scenarios suggested by a scholar of my acquaintance with a deep awareness of the subject :

*Out of a linguistically homogenous nation, we will arrive at a two-language political pattern such as the one that exists in Belgium.

*Gaeilgeoirí will have a distinct establishment within the education system.

*A legal allocation of at least 20pc of state employment linked to their distinct educational preparation.

*Elite badging as a patriotic group, reinforced constantly by state imagery and linguistic doctrine.

*Strong state-funded representative organisations with privileged access to government.

*Strong electoral influence through permanent organisation, professional management, mobilised Gaelscoil voters, and with the Sinn Féin party as the group’s recognised patron and political champion.

Indeed the rise of Sinn Féin, according to Una Mullally in the Irish Times, is “dovetailing with a remarkable shift in Irish culture rooted in identity and an exploration of the past that is about an almost mythical form of Irishness”.

Ah sure, it’ll be grand…

The winter solstice at Newgrange. Picture by Frank McGrath

The winter solstice at Newgrange. Picture by Frank McGrath

The Grand Auld Stretch is getting stretchier

At this time of the Winter Solstice, I usually turn to the Twitter account called The Grand Auld Stretch, which is invaluable for bringing us slivers of good news such as this: “Today is 2021-12-14, the sun sets at 16:05:46, and the grand auld stretch tonight was 00 minutes and 02 seconds. #TheGrandStretchIsBack.”

There is just one thing that bothers me — in theory it has been about 12 months since I last checked in with The Grand Auld Stretch, but in truth it seems like no more than about three weeks.

Something is happening here, with Time, and we don’t know what it is. At some point in recent history, 12 months turned into three weeks.

They’re hiding that from us too…