| 4.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Anti-vaxxers are no match for one man and his dog

Declan Lynch

There are no circumstances whatsoever in which Pat Kenny is not delighted to talk about science. Picture by Steve Humphreys Expand
A sign outside Claregalway on the old Tuam Road, Galway. Picture by Andrew Downes Expand
The winter solstice at Newgrange. Picture by Frank McGrath Expand

Close

There are no circumstances whatsoever in which Pat Kenny is not delighted to talk about science. Picture by Steve Humphreys

There are no circumstances whatsoever in which Pat Kenny is not delighted to talk about science. Picture by Steve Humphreys

A sign outside Claregalway on the old Tuam Road, Galway. Picture by Andrew Downes

A sign outside Claregalway on the old Tuam Road, Galway. Picture by Andrew Downes

The winter solstice at Newgrange. Picture by Frank McGrath

The winter solstice at Newgrange. Picture by Frank McGrath

/

There are no circumstances whatsoever in which Pat Kenny is not delighted to talk about science. Picture by Steve Humphreys

The unvaccinated man who challenged Pat Kenny as he was walking his dog must somehow have formed the view that this encounter would end well for him. That the actual Pat Kenny might fail to defend himself about a matter of science.

Yet anyone who has ever heard Pat on the radio must know that there are no circumstances whatsoever in which he will not be delighted to talk about science, to share his knowledge in a calm and professional manner. His knowledge, which is of course superior in every way to that of the unvaccinated man.

Related topics

More On Pat Kenny

Most Watched

Privacy